Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Om Raut’s Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Khan will be seen playing the role of Lankesh (Raavan) in it and recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Raut took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted a couple of pictures from the sets and wrote, “It’s a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!! #SaifAliKhan #Adipurush #AboutLastNight.”

Adipurush will be Khan and Raut’s second film together. The director-actor duo had teamed up for the 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

A few months ago, while talking to Film Companion about his role of Lankesh, Khan had stated, “There will be some trickery involved. But a lot of it is real in the sense that they want us to train. The point is he (Raavan) is India’s kind of Satan, he’s the demon king. I was trying to find a way into doing this and I think that the thing is vanity, the personification of vanity, so everything comes from there; everything – the boons that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly clouded, blind, and vain. He’s a monster and he’s strong and fun to play in that sense.”

“But the whole point of the story, in a way, psychologically, really, is overcoming the monster. That’s what the story is about. It’s about Lord Ram overcoming him and the stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero. So he’s dressed up in dazzling clothes and he’s got an array of weapons and he’s got a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill and power but he’s vain and he says some outrageous things. But it’s a big thing to play the main bad guy right? And I’ll tell you one thing, though, I do have ten heads at a point which is one of the cool things,” the actor added.

Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’ next
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global to stream Break Point and Rashmi Rocket among other films and festive specials…
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi showers praises on Krish Jagarlamudi’s Kondapolam
Entertainment
Here’s why Ekta Kapoor is no longer associated with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati on the underperformance of his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the rumours of affairs and abortions, writes “This…
Entertainment
Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq to premiere on Zee5
Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill is back to work, promotes Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and…
Entertainment
Call My Agent: Bollywood to premiere on Netflix on October 29
Entertainment
Farah Khan Kunder wishes Gauri Khan on her birthday, posts “The strength of…
Entertainment
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last Hurrah
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Migrant-dependent NHS battles staffing crisis
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
Sarfaraz returns as Pakistan make three changes to World Cup…
Delhi top IPL table, champions Mumbai crash out
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti…