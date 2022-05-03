Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan says he’s concerned about the future of son Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

While his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is busy delivering one hit after another, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday said that he is concerned about the future of his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim, who is Khan’s son from his first wife Amrita Singh, is quite popular on social media. There is a long list of fans who want to see him debut on the silver screen soon. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old is currently assisting celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Talking to a leading digital platform, Saif said, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I am full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

When asked about their strikingly similar looks, Saif said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good, and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of his next film Vikram Vedha. The film is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The remake also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in important roles. Produced by YNOT Studios and Place C Studios, the film is scheduled to enter theatres on September 30, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam on Ajay Devgn’s language row
Entertainment
Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast to promote Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
HIT: The Second Case to arrive on July 29
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to resume filming Drishyam 2 in Goa
Entertainment
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian Girl
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to interact with ‘first Indian superhero’
Entertainment
No Entry 2 script locked; Salman Khan to begin filming soon
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks
Entertainment
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up
Entertainment
Simba Nagpal becomes a source of inspiration for fans on social media
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on second death anniversary
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor donates to Kalote Animal Trust; requests fans to do the same
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam…
Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast to promote Laal…
Saif Ali Khan says he’s concerned about the future of…
Reckitt’s earnings beat expectations
Nearly three million people receive lifesaving NHS cancer checks
Returning Dhoni downplays influence as Chennai win in IPL