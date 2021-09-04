Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha remake co-star Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Hrithik Roshan (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There have been multiple reports about the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

It was said that the movie will start rolling in October this year, and while talking to Pinkvilla, Saif confirmed it. He told the portal, “Oh yes, we are starting next month.”

Saif and Hrithik had earlier worked together in the movie Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002). Saif said, “That was a smallish kind of a role, but yes, I have worked with him before. Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear.”

“We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker, and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” the actor added.

Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha released in 2017, and it received a good response. The movie featured R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

The Hindi remake of the film will also be directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. While we know that Hrithik and Saif will portray the male leads, it is not yet announced which actresses will be seen as the female leads in the movie.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We waited to take the risk,…
Entertainment
John Cena pays tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri…
Entertainment
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen unveiled
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to new generation,” says Shang-Chi director…
Entertainment
PETA files complaint against Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as horse dies on sets of Ponniyin…
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s next
Entertainment
Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema
Entertainment
Anita Anand’s biography on British-Indian Princess set for series adaption by Anjli Mohindra
Entertainment
Exclusive: Mohit Raina wishes to work with his Mumbai Diaries 26/11 co-star Konkona…
Entertainment
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru’s song Kayilae Aagasam makes Amitabh Bachchan emotional
Entertainment
Priyamani joins the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat
Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha…
Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England
India revises auto policy to promote electric and hydrogen fuel-powered…
Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We…