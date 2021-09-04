Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha remake co-star Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Hrithik Roshan (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There have been multiple reports about the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

It was said that the movie will start rolling in October this year, and while talking to Pinkvilla, Saif confirmed it. He told the portal, “Oh yes, we are starting next month.”

Saif and Hrithik had earlier worked together in the movie Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002). Saif said, “That was a smallish kind of a role, but yes, I have worked with him before. Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear.”

“We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker, and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” the actor added.

Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha released in 2017, and it received a good response. The movie featured R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

The Hindi remake of the film will also be directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. While we know that Hrithik and Saif will portray the male leads, it is not yet announced which actresses will be seen as the female leads in the movie.