  • Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Saif discharged from hospital following elbow surgery

Saif will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor (Image Source: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Saif Ali Khan was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital, a day after he underwent elbow surgery here.

The 53-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the city’s Kokilaben Hospital after an old injury got triggered while performing an action sequence on his new film.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saif was spotted outside his Bandra house sporting a grey-colored arm sling in his left hand. He was accompanied by his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Previously, Saif had issued a statement after reports of his surgery started doing the rounds on social media.

“This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern,” he had said post-surgery without specifying the nature of the injury.

The actor reportedly sustained the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed “Rangoon” in 2017. According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday where he underwent elbow surgery.

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
