  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dev Patel, Asma Khan and Sakshi Malik shine at TIME100 Gala

The annual event celebrates those recognized by Time magazine in its annual ‘100 Most Influential People’ issue.

Dev Patel (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dev Patel, Asma Khan, Sakshi Malik, and Priyamvada Natarajan attended the TIME100 Gala in New York on Thursday.

The list includes activists, actors, artists, writers, innovators, and more.

TIME rolled out the red carpet at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center for the ceremony recognizing the 2024 TIME100 honorees.

In addition to Patel, Khan, Mailk, and Natarajan, the ceremony was filled with celebrities from around the globe, including Dua Lipa, Uma Thruman, and Kylie Minogue.

Award-winning Bollywood actor Ayushmann represented India at the glitzy event. He was seen mingling with international stars and took several pictures with them.

He shared a series of photos with Patel, Thurman, and Minogue on Instagram and wrote, “It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation (sic).”

TIME has joined hands with ABC to offer viewers glimpses inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, produced in partnership with P&G, airs Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu, featuring host Taraji P. Henson and appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, and more.

