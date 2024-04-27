King Charles to resume public duties following cancer treatment

To mark his return, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday.

King Charles made his first public appearance in March during an impromptu walkabout after an Easter church service in Windsor. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

King Charles is set to resume his public duties next week after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

In February, it was disclosed that the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer following a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Despite continuing with official engagements, the diagnosis prompted King Charles to postpone public appearances for treatment and recovery.

“While His Majesty’s treatment continues, his medical team is pleased with his progress, allowing him to gradually return to public-facing duties,” a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace stated.

“His Majesty is thankful to his medical team for their care and expertise.”

Although the duration of his treatment remains uncertain, his doctors are optimistic about his recovery, the spokesperson added, without providing further details on his condition or treatment, in line with medical privacy norms.

King Charles made his first public appearance in March during an impromptu walkabout after an Easter church service in Windsor, raising hopes for his improving health.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the news of the king’s return on social media, calling it “brilliant news.”

To mark his return, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday. Plans for the summer will be made considering his recovery, the palace stated.

The king’s absence coincided with news of his daughter-in-law, Kate, undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests revealed cancer following major surgery.

Kate, also known as the Princess of Wales, will resume public duties based on her medical team’s assessment of her health.

King Charles’s health scare came within 18 months of his reign, succeeding his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and less than a year since his coronation, Buckingham Palace noted, expressing gratitude for the support received throughout the challenges of the past year.

(Reuters)