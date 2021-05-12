Sadiq Khan rebuilds team after four directors quit City Hall

SADIQ KHAN after being elected mayor of London for a second term, has picked his new key team by promoting three young women in top roles.

Khan’s four mayoral directors at City Hall – Paddy Hennessy, Leah Kreitzman, Nick Bowes and Jack Stenner, exited at the end of his first mayoral term.

On Wednesday (12), he appointed Ali Picton as mayoral director for operations, Sarah Brown as mayoral director for communications and Felicity Appleby as mayoral director for political and public affairs.

David Bellamy, will continue to remain the chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Richard Watts has been appointed deputy chief of staff and will stand down as leader of Islington council later this month. He will chair the mayor’s London Recovery Taskforce that will work to reboot the city’s economy as lockdown eases.

Picton, 36, is arguably his closest aide, having worked in senior roles since 2012, first with him in Parliament and while he was Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, and latterly as head of his private office at City Hall.

Khan said all 10 deputy mayors, would continue in their roles, including Heidi Alexander (transport) and Sophie Linden (policing and crime).

His six “special appointments” will also remain in post, including walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman and Lib Peck, director of his violence reduction unit.

“I am delighted to announce these key appointments to my top team. I look forward to working with them to deliver a better and brighter future for everyone who calls this amazing, diverse city home,” Khan was quoted as saying.