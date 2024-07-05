Starmer names Reeves finance minister, Shabana Mahmood justice minister

Shabana Mahmood, a former barrister, takes on the roles of justice minister and lord chancellor, becoming the second woman after Liz Truss to hold these positions.

Shabana Mahmood leaves 10 Downing Street on July 5, as cabinet appointments were made. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Rachel Reeves – Finance Minister*

Rachel Reeves, 45, a former Bank of England economist, takes charge as Britain’s first female Finance Minister. She aims to mend relations with the business community and uphold fiscal discipline while exploring strategic investments.

Angela Rayner – Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities*

Angela Rayner, 44, known for her grassroots ties, assumes the role of Deputy Prime Minister. She will also oversee efforts to promote equality across regions, housing initiatives, and community development.

Shabana Mahmood – Justice Minister and Lord Chancellor

Shabana Mahmood, a former barrister, becomes Justice Minister and Lord Chancellor. She focuses on judicial reforms and upholding the rule of law, aiming to bring equitable justice to all.

David Lammy – Foreign Minister

David Lammy, 51, a vocal advocate for social justice, takes on the role of Foreign Minister. He prioritises international relations based on “progressive realism,” emphasising security, prosperity, and human rights.

Lisa Nandy – Culture Minister*

Lisa Nandy, 42, assumes the position of Culture Minister, focusing on policies affecting arts, media, and cultural heritage. Her role includes promoting cultural diversity and creative industries.

Yvette Cooper – Interior Minister*

Yvette Cooper, 55, a veteran Labour politician, becomes Interior Minister. She pledges to enhance domestic security and policing, focusing on law and order issues nationwide.

John Healey – Defence Minister*

John Healey, 64, appointed as Defence Minister, vows to support national defence and international peace efforts. He focuses on strategic defence policies amid global conflicts.

Wes Streeting – Health Minister

Wes Streeting, 41, tasked with overseeing Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), takes charge as Health Minister. He aims to address healthcare challenges and improve NHS services.

Ed Miliband – Energy Security and Net Zero Minister

Ed Miliband, 54, leads efforts as Energy Security and Net Zero Minister. He focuses on advancing Britain’s clean energy agenda and achieving environmental sustainability goals.

Jonathan Reynolds – Business Minister*

Jonathan Reynolds, 43, becomes Business Minister, fostering partnerships between Labour and the business sector. His focus includes promoting green energy investments and economic resilience.