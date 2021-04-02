Trending Now

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing Covid-19 positive


Sachin Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIA batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday (2) that he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.



He had previously isolated himself at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” he said on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Tendulkar, who was part of India’s historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished



his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the famous victory. “Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” he also tweeted.

He retired from international cricket in 2013 after scoring a record 100 international centuries in a stellar career of 24 years.

Besides Tendulkar, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath – all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge – have so far announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19.



Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the tournament in Raipur where crowds were also allowed inside the stadium.













