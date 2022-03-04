Sachin, Kohli hail Warne ‘the greatest’

FILE PHOTO: Shane Warne (L) and Sachin Tendulkar pose after the final game of a three-match three city US tour of Twenty20 series of Cricket All-Stars Series at Dodger Stadium November 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN cricketers past and present from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar led tributes Friday (4) to Shane Warne after the Australian spin maestro died suddenly of a heart attack at 52.

“Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (greatest of all time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball,” Kohli tweeted.

Indian cricket legend Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was “shocked, stunned & miserable”.

“Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!”

Current India captain Rohit Sharma said he was “truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad”.

“An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne… still can’t believe it.”

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, said: “One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom.”

“The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft,” said BCCI.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: “Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!”

According to England Cricket Team, Warne was “One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed cricket.”

Brian Lara said that he “I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation”. “My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!”.