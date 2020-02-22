Saare Jahaan Se Achcha not shelved, confirms Siddharth Roy Kapur

If you are a true Bollywood buff, you would still remember the much-talked-about biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha based on the life of Rakesh Sharma, the first and the only Indian citizen to travel in space.

The project first hit the headlines some three years ago. At that time, Sushant Singh Rajput was in consideration to play the lead role in it. Then the film went to Aamir Khan who suggested the makers to approach Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan was set to start work on the biopic right after the release of his ambitious film Zero (2018). However, Zero turned out to be a damp squib, incurring massive losses to the superstar who also co-produced it. After the failure of the sci-fi movie, SRK walked out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and the project went into cold storage again.

After months of speculation about who would topline the high-profile film, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has confirm that Saare Jahaan Se Achcha is still on the cards. “We are waiting for it to happen like bated breath. There is nothing to say on it right now as and when we will have an announcement to make, we will. It is not shelved. We definitely want to make it,” said Kapur.

He went on to add that he and producer Ronnie Screwvala are committed to make it. “It is a wonderful script. Mahesh and Anjum Rajabali (writer) have been working on it for the last few years. Ronnie Screwvala and I are committed to make it.”

After Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan let go of the project, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor’s names were also linked to it. It remains to be seen who really ends up playing Rakesh Sharma on celluloid.