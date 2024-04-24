India to receive remaining S-400 missile systems from Russia by next year

India’s acquisition of S-400 aims to enhance its air defence capabilities, primarily in response to security challenges posed by China.

S-400 missile air defence systems parade through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Russia has set a new schedule to deliver the remaining two regiments of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India by next year,

The delay was due to the conflict in Ukraine, sources told PTI on Tuesday.

Under the existing USD 5.5 billion deal, Russia has already provided three units of the long-range missile systems to India.

Additionally, India is set to receive the warship Tushil, the first of two Russian-built frigates, in September, with the second warship, Tamal, expected in January.

Initially scheduled for delivery by 2022, the ships faced delays attributed to Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

These frigates form part of a four-frigate deal signed in 2018, with the remaining two being constructed in India.

Regarding the S-400 missile systems, sources confirmed that deliveries would conclude by next year. India’s acquisition of these systems aims to enhance its air defence capabilities, primarily in response to security challenges posed by China.

Despite warnings from the US about potential sanctions under the CAATSA, India proceeded with the USD 5.5 billion (4.435 billion GBP) deal with Russia in October 2018.

The first regiment of the missile systems was delivered in December 2021 and deployed along parts of the border with China and Pakistan.

“There were some delays in delivery of S-400 missiles due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A new timeline has been firmed for the supplies,” a source told PTI.

In contrast to other major powers, India has refrained from directly criticising Russia for its actions in Ukraine, advocating instead for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

(PTI)