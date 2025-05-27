Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India approves stealth fighter jet project amid rising tensions with Pakistan

The programme is executed by Aeronautical Development Agency, run by Indian state

India Approves Stealth Jet Project to Strengthen Defense Amid Pakistan Tensions

The twin-engine 5th generation fighter is India's most advanced stealth fighter jet

Reuters
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 27, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
See Full Bio

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the framework for constructing the country’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The decision comes amid a renewed arms race with Pakistan, weeks after a brief military conflict between the neighbouring nations.

China has already developed, showcased, and tested its sixth-generation aircraft — known as the J-36 — built by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, and is reportedly aiding Pakistan in enhancing its air capabilities.

The Indian stealth fighter programme will be executed by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency. The agency will gradually invite expressions of interest from defence firms to develop a prototype of the twin-engine fifth-generation warplane.

This project marks a significant development for the Indian Air Force (IAF), whose fleet — primarily consisting of Russian and ex-Soviet aircraft — has declined to 31 squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42. The project has gained urgency in light of Pakistan's acquisition of the J-10, one of China’s most advanced fighter jets.

India’s stealth fighter initiative is seen as a direct response to reports that China is fast-tracking the delivery of stealth aircraft to Pakistan in a bid to counterbalance India’s air superiority.

The nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military confrontation earlier this month, involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery, before a ceasefire was brokered by US President Donald Trump. It marked the first time both South Asian nations deployed drones in combat, sparking an ongoing drone arms race.

The defence ministry said India will collaborate with a domestic firm for the stealth fighter project. Companies may bid independently or form joint ventures, and both private and state-owned firms are eligible to participate.

A government defence committee convened in March recommended increased participation of the private sector in military aircraft production. This move is intended to boost the IAF’s capabilities while easing pressure on state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which currently manufactures most of India’s military aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh previously criticised HAL for the delayed delivery of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, a 4.5-generation fighter. He also pointed to General Electric’s delays in engine delivery, which the company attributed to ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

aeronautical development agencyceasefirechinadefence ministrydonald trumpindiaindian air forcepakistanprivate sectorstealth fighter jettejas aircraftwarplaneindia-pakistan conflict

Related News

Blue Islands flight
UK

Blue Islands flight makes emergency landing after engine issue

BYD
Business

5 highlights about BYD’s latest UK expansion

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet
Entertainment

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet

PlayStation Plus
Games

PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

More For You

(WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh was charged with The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case

gettyimages

Indian court drops minor's sexual harassment case against wrestling federation ex-chief

A Delhi court has dismissed sexual harassment allegations made by a minor female wrestler against BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The complainants had alleged they were molested at training camps and tournaments.

Keep ReadingShow less
India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

The vessel – MSC ELSA 3 – that travelled from Vizhinjam port to Kochi began to have a 26-degree tilt unexpectedly

Hindustan Times

India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

Authorities in India’s Kerala state have issued an alert after a ship carrying hazardous oil and gas cargo capsized and sank off the coast in the Arabian Sea, raising concerns of a potential ecological disaster.

The alert was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

Keep ReadingShow less
jaishankar-anand-getty

India’s S Jaishankar said he had 'discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties' with newly appointed foreign minister Anita Anand and had 'wished her a very successful tenure'. (Photos: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India, Canada seek to rebuild diplomatic relations

INDIA's foreign minister said he spoke to his Canadian counterpart as both countries work to ease tensions.

The telephone call, held late Sunday, marked the highest-level diplomatic contact between Ottawa and New Delhi since Mark Carney became Canadian prime minister in March.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajindar Singh Dhatt

Rajindar Singh Dhatt receiving the Points of Light award from then prime minister Rishi Sunak in 2023.

getty images

Second World War veteran Havildar-Major Rajinder Singh Dhatt passes away at 103

HAVILDAR-MAJOR Rajinder Singh Dhatt, a veteran of the Second World War, died on Wednesday (21) in the United Kingdom. He was 103.

Dhatt was honoured as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles in December 2024 for his services to the South Asian community in the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mumbai rains

People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India May 26, 2025.

Reuters

Mumbai sees heavy rainfall, flooding as early monsoon hits

HEAVY rains lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on Monday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and bringing the city to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, and a red alert was issued until Tuesday.

“All citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary,” the city authorities said in a statement, urging people to “kindly cooperate”. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 135.4 mm of rainfall, with complaints of waterlogging at six locations, 18 incidents of short circuits, and five wall collapse complaints. No injuries have been reported in the city so far, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc