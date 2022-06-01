Russian TV presenter exhorts Putin to invade Britain and take Stonehenge

Vladimir Solovyov shares a close ties with Vladimir Putin and has been called “Putin’s voice.”

In this picture taken on December 25, 2013 Russian President Vladimir Putin poses with TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Russian TV presenter has suggested his country should invade Britain next and take Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, according to a report.

Stonehenge is one of the wonders of the world and the best-known prehistoric monument in Europe.

Vladimir Solovyov, who has close ties with president Vladimir Putin, added that Moscow should target UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, British online newspaper The Independent reported.

Speaking on his Russia-1 programme, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, the presenter claimed that Russia’s invasion could stretch as far as Stonehenge.

According to the report, Solovyov also reportedly claimed that the Kremlin leader should attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Truss has been at odds with Russian media due to her unwillingness to compromise with Putin.

Last month, Truss even told G7 and NATO leaders at a meeting in Germany that the Kremlin leader was “humiliating himself on the world stage”. “We must ensure he faces a defeat in Ukraine that denies him any benefit and ultimately constrains further aggression,” she said.

In April, Solovyov threatened the UK with the possibility of nuclear annihilation via the Sarmat – a Russian ballistic missile. “One Sarmat means minus one Great Britain because they’ve gotten totally boorish,” he was quoted as saying by the Newsweek.

Recently, former Russian MP Yuri Shvytkin also claimed that Moscow could wipe out “the whole of the UK in two minutes” with nuclear weapons.

Moscow on Wednesday (1) said that the planned delivery of new US weapons to Ukraine, including advanced missile systems, increases the risk of drawing the US into direct conflict with Russia.