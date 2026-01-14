Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Russia seeks new routes 'to keep oil flowing to India'

Experts say cheap Russian crude remains too attractive for Indian refiners to ignore

Russian oil

Customers refuel their vehicles at a Nayara Energy Limited fuel station, the Russian oil major Rosneft's majority-owned Indian refiner, in Bengaluru on December 12, 2025.

Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP via Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 14, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

RUSSIA is already reorganising its oil supply routes to make sure India can continue buying large volumes of discounted crude, despite tighter US sanctions, according to industry analysts.

Since the war in Ukraine began, India has become the world’s second largest buyer of Russian oil. Western sanctions have forced Russia to sell its crude at lower prices, making it cheaper than supplies from the Middle East, the Guardian reported.

Relations between Washington and Delhi have worsened in recent months as US president Donald Trump has pushed India to cut its reliance on Russian oil. He has accused India of helping to fund Russia’s war.

In August, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, but India refused to change course, saying its energy policy was a sovereign matter. Trade talks between the two countries have since stalled.

Last week, the US threatened even harsher measures, including tariffs of up to 500 per cent and withdrawal from some India-led global initiatives, over continued purchases of Russian oil.

New US sanctions introduced at the end of November target companies and refineries buying oil from Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two biggest exporters. Data shows India’s Russian oil imports fell from about 1.7 million barrels a day to around 1.2 million barrels a day in December.

However, experts said that the impact may be temporary. Four of India’s seven largest refineries still mainly run on Russian crude. Analysts point to signs that Russia is using new exporters as intermediaries to bypass sanctions.

“It looks like new players are emerging, which is a sign that Russia is already trying to reorganise the supply chain,” Homayoun Falakshahi of Kpler was quoted as saying. He added that Russia would “try to bypass [sanctions] as much as they can”.

Falakshahi said Russian oil could soon return to earlier levels, especially for state-run refiners, as supplies shift away from sanctioned firms. Russian president Vladimir Putin said last month that oil shipments to India would remain “uninterrupted”.

Russian crude is now about $9 to $10 a barrel cheaper than oil from Saudi Arabia or Iraq. “The discount is just too attractive,” said June Goh of Sparta Commodities.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest private refiner, is the main exception. It has stopped buying Russian oil to comply with US and EU sanctions, as Europe is a key export market.

A Reliance spokesperson said the company would only consider oil purchases “in a compliant manner”.

us sanctionsukraine warindia russia tiesrussian oil

Related News

Patel brothers open Waymade nursing institute in Gujarat
News

Patel brothers open Waymade nursing institute in Gujarat

US visa
News

US revokes 100,000 visas in 2025, including student permits

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds
News

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds

Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple, leads Shaurya Yatra
News

Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple, leads Shaurya Yatra

More For You

Tata Steel worker dies following incident at Corby plant, investigation underway

The Corby steel sector once employed thousands but now supports around 500 workers

Getty Images

Tata Steel worker dies following incident at Corby plant, investigation underway

Highlights

  • Worker fatally injured at Tata Steel's Corby plant, which has been closed for 24 hours.
  • Northamptonshire Police called to Weldon Road site at approximately 13:00 GMT.
  • Health and Safety Executive investigating incident alongside police.

A Tata Steel worker has died following an incident at the company's Corby plant in Northamptonshire.

The firm confirmed the employee was fatally injured at the Weldon Road site, which has been temporarily closed while investigations continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us