Mayor of Rushcliffe opens Samarpan Meditation Yoga Retreat Centre

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaNov 18, 2025

The Mayor of Rushcliffe Council, John Cottee, officially inaugurated the newly completed Samarpan Meditation Yoga Retreat Centre on Monday (17), marking a significant milestone for the Shree Shivkrupanand Swami Trust and commemorating 25 years of Samarpan Meditation in the United Kingdom.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Samarpan Meditation Retreat Centre in Melton Mowbray, brought together trustees, area heads, the Centre Coordinator, communications and construction teams, and dedicated volunteers whose efforts made the Centre a reality. The event was led by Managing Trustee Paras Meisheri, with support from trustees Mansukh Shah and Emma Dolman, and advisor Dilip Patel.

A highlight of the day was the ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Mayor Cottee, officially opening the Meditation Hall to the public. Guests then participated in a guided meditation session, followed by a celebratory toast and light refreshments.

“With the pressures of modern life, spaces that nurture peace, reflection, and inner balance are more important than ever,” said representatives of the Samarpan Meditation Trust. “The Retreat Centre offers a sanctuary for mental clarity, spiritual upliftment, and connection with nature.”

Founded in India in 1999 by H.H. Shree Shivkrupanand Swami, Samarpan Meditation has now reached over 72 countries, helping millions find inner peace through its simple, accessible methods. All meditation sessions are offered free of charge and are supported entirely by voluntary contributions.

Visitors to the new Centre are encouraged to register online to receive personalised guidance from Sevadhari volunteers, ensuring an immersive and enriching experience within the serene, nature-connected environment.

