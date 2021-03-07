Rudrakaal: Everything you need to know before Star Plus’ finite-series hits airwaves tonight

By: Mohnish Singh







Star Plus never stops rolling out one exciting show after the other. The leading general entertainment channel already has several high-profile shows ruling TRP charts. Adding to its rich catalogue is the new finite-series Rudrakaal, which is set to premiere today.

Rudrakaal promises to be a tightly packed crime-thriller set in today’s times. In this modern era of war tactics, the enemy is going for death by thousand cuts. Rudrakaal exemplifies that concept by showing how people are vulnerable to vicious conspiracies and get lured into being pitted against each other. How tech can play a role in inflicting a thousand cuts and while we may think the enemy is across the border, the enemy is all around us.

You might be wondering if there is anything you need to know before the series goes on air tonight. Don't worry, we have you covered. Read on to find out more about what could be a fun Sunday binge for you.







A Star-studded Line-up:

Bhanu Uday Goswami is back to entertain us yet again. Whenever he played epic cop roles in his career, everyone just loved him. Here, too, he is set to entertain us in the form of an honest IPS officer, DCP Ranjan Chittoda, who is brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor. During his investigation, he stumbles upon a conspiracy, and the chaos that entails forms the crux of the story.

What stands out about the series is their choice of actors. The makers have selected an amazing set of actors who have proven their worth in the acting industry for a long set of time.







Besides Bhanu, the ensemble cast of Rudrakaal also includes the likes of Dipannita Sharma, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Harsh Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam, Suraj Singh, Flora Saini, Bijay Anand among others.

A Finite-series:

The promos of the show have caught everyone’s attention. The show seems a complete visual treat and looks thrilling, whether be it the breath-taking visuals of the Maximum City Mumbai, the magnificent weaponry, grand production at an international level, or last but not the least, the characters, their mannerisms, body transformations that make for a complete package.







The channel has collaborated with Dashmi Productions for creative storytelling and offers premium, fresh, and finite content with superior production values and narratives that have a wide appeal. The makers are confident that the content has immense potential and pull for the comprehensive audience

Thrill Factor:

The show is more extravagant and bombastic than your typical thrillers. Car chases, vicious and brutal hand-to-hand brawls, and larger-than-life personalities take precedence over looking for clues and piecing together motives. It makes for a very lively, entertaining, and easy-to-follow time.

Viewers have taken to social media to express their curiosity about the new finite series and the show has been trending for the last 24 hours on Twitter.

Produced by Dashmi Productions, Rudrakaal is set to hit airwaves tonight at 7 pm only on Star Plus. Don’t forget to catch it!





