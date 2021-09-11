Website Logo
  Saturday, September 11, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Bangladesh Corona Update 
UK Corona Update 
Entertainment

RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s film gets postponed, won’t release in October 2021

Ram Charan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film was slated to release on 13th October 2021, but it has now been postponed. The official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted about the delay in the release.

They wrote, “Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.”

RRR is shot in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and also in international languages.

There were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release. But, a few days ago, the makers had clarified that the movie will release in theatres first.

Pen Studios had shared a statement that read, “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR & Attack will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres.”

RRR will mark Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut. The movie also stars Shriya Saran in a pivotal role.

