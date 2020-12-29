RRR actor Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19

By: Murtuza Iqbal







Ram Charan, who was busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Ram shared a note which read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.”

The actor captioned the note as, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”







Last month, Ram’s father and South superstar Chiranjeevi was also tested positive for Covid-19. However, later he had revealed on Twitter that his test reports were faulty.

The actor had tweeted, “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled !”







Ram Charan was last seen on the big screen in Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. He has films like RRR and Acharya lined-up.

RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie is being made in Telugu but like Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise it will be dubbed in various languages and it is one of the most anti-cipated pan-India films. It also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.





