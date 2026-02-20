The Royal Mint to donate proceeds from Ramadan gold Kaaba bar sales to Islamic Relief UK

Highlights

2.5 per cent of online sales revenue from 1g and 5g gold Kaaba Bars during Ramadan will be donated to Islamic Relief UK .

Gold bars will be auctioned to raise funds for Islamic Relief's Sudan Emergency Appeal . All Royal Mint bullion purchases are sharia compliant; the full range is available at royalmint.com/eid.

The Royal Mint has partnered with Islamic Relief UK (IRUK) for Ramadan 2026, pledging 2.5 per cent of online sales revenue from its gold Kaaba Bars to the charity throughout the holy month, which runs from 19 February to 20 March 2026.

The Kaaba bar range, originally developed in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales in 2023 as a 20g minted bar, has since expanded to include new 1g and 5g options.

The extended collection is available exclusively online at royalmint.com/eid, with all bullion transactions confirmed as sharia compliant.

As part of the collaboration, The Royal Mint will also donate two 1g and two 5kg Kaaba bars for IRUK to auction, with all proceeds directed towards Islamic Relief's Sudan Emergency Appeal.

The partnership builds on a proven track record — in 2023, a similar initiative raised more than £9,000 for earthquake relief in Türkiye and Syria. A joint social media prize draw will also offer ten 1g Kaaba Bars to participants.

Andrew Dickey, director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint, said "I'm proud to continue The Royal Mint's partnership with Islamic Relief UK for Ramadan.

This holy month is a time of giving, and we're delighted to support the charity's vital work through our sales donations and event auctions."

Zia Salik, interim director of Islamic Relief UK, added "We're thankful to be supported by The Royal Mint this Ramadan. Right now, in Sudan, civilians are facing dire conditions as the humanitarian need continues to rise.

The money raised from the sale of these Kaaba bars will support our programmes in Sudan which are a vital lifeline to families whose lives have been torn apart by conflict. Our partnership with The Royal Mint is a very special one. Their support for our work will help to ensure that our programmes can deliver aid to those who need it most."