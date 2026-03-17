Spice Village marks 21 years with grand Iftar celebration at Grand Sapphire

Highlights

Spice Village celebrated 21 years in business with a special Iftar dinner at Grand Sapphire during Ramadan.

Over 600 guests attended including past and present clients, suppliers and industry partners.

The evening featured live food stations with Middle Eastern, South Indian, Pakistani and desi dishes alongside whole roasted lamb.

Spice Village marked 21 years of bringing people together through food with a grand Iftar celebration at Grand Sapphire this Ramadan.

The special evening welcomed over 600 guests including past and present clients, industry suppliers, affiliated venues and the Spice Village team who have all been part of the company's journey over two decades.

The iconic Grand Sapphire provided the perfect backdrop for an evening built around partnership, gratitude and shared success.

The fast was broken in traditional style with dates, fresh mango, lassi and chaat as sunset approached, setting the tone for a warm and celebratory evening.

The dinner featured an impressive spread of live food stations showcasing flavours from across the region.

Guests enjoyed a rich Middle Eastern mezze selection, a lively South Indian dosa station where chefs prepared fresh dosas to order, and classic Pakistani and desi dishes served in abundance.

A highlight of the evening was the carving of whole roasted lambs, slow cooked for deep flavour and tenderness.

Sweet ending

The evening wrapped up with a beautifully presented dessert station offering a wide range of sweet treats.

The dinner featured an impressive spread of live food stations showcasing flavours from across the region Spice Village

Guests also gathered around a tea station serving traditional Afghan kahwa with toppings alongside classic karak chai, bringing a warm and comforting close to the night.

Beyond the food and festivities the evening was about appreciation. It was a chance to recognise the many people who have supported Spice Village over the last 21 years from loyal clients and venue partners to suppliers and the passionate team behind the scenes.

Breaking fast together during Ramadan made the occasion especially meaningful. The evening celebrated Spice Village’s past while looking to the future, guided by the same spirit of generosity, culture, and community that has always defined the brand.