Business leaders on faith, focus and leadership during Ramadan

FOR millions of Muslims across Britain, Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflec­tion, fasting and giving back to the com­munity. But for those running busi­nesses or managing demanding ca­reers, the holy month also brings unique challenges in balancing faith with professional responsibilities.

Three professionals, a pharmacist and tech entrepreneur, a supermarket CEO, and a convenience store owner, have shared with Eastern Eye how they navi­gate Ramadan while maintaining their businesses and careers, revealing both the spiritual rewards and practical adap­tations the month requires.

Yasmin Karsan, a pharmacist with over 10 years of experience and who has a master’s qualification in artificial intelli­gence (AI), works from home running her skin care genomics startup Peachy Healthcare, which uses genetic testing to personalise skincare. She also runs the consultancy Digital Clinical Safety as a trained clinical safety officer.

For Karsan, working from home during Ramadan has its advantages.

“During work hours, when you’re fo­cusing on work, it’s okay to manage,” she told Eastern Eye. “It also gives you that chance to really focus on your discipline. You’re fasting, you’re not snacking, you’re not grabbing little things from the kitchen or anything like that.”

She views the time normally spent on meals as an opportunity for spiritual growth, “for contemplation, prayer, focus, to kind of realign yourself spiritually”. Karsan said Ramadan offers more than just physical discipline.

“It’s a special month in the sense you are cleansing yourself from all the junk food and things like that, but also you’re cleans­ing your mind, body and soul,” she said.

“It allows you to appreciate what’s im­portant in life, how lucky we are, espe­cially being in a country where everything is so abundant. It really gets you to a place to start thinking about charity, kindness, about putting what’s important in life at the forefront.”

Hamza Hussian, CEO of Abu Bakr Su­permarket, faces different challenges. Running a supermarket that serves York­shire’s Muslim community means ensur­ing his business meets increased demand during the holy month.

“Ramadan is a religious time for us. Fasting is never an issue for me while I’m working and running the business,” he said. However, Hussian acknowledged the operational challenges, such as en­suring the stock is up to date and that customers are served.

Hussian explained the economic im­portance of the holy month. “Our Rama­dan sale is designed to support families with affordable essentials, while also driving footfall, employment and spend­ing across local businesses.”

He added: “As a Yorkshire-based re­tailer, we work closely with local suppliers and staff, meaning the increased demand we see during Ramadan has a direct and positive impact on the regional economy.”

For Sheraz Awan, the man behind Sh­eraz’s Westerhope Convenience Store, the approach is simpler. “I don’t work as much and hire staff during Ramadan,” he said, choosing to step back from day-to-day operations to focus on his faith.

On a personal level, Karsan, Hussain and Awan described Ram­adan as spiritually transforma­tive and said charity and com­munity service form a central part of the holy month.

“Personally, fasting gives me peace of mind. It keeps me motivat­ed,” said Hussian.

Karsan and her family donate to their local mosque to pay for iftar, the evening meals that break the daily fast.

“It’s important for us to educate our children on how important it is to give (during Ramadan),” she said. “They’ll go through their toys and choose which ones they want to give away.”

Hussian said, “We work with charities. Ramadan is about giving back (to good causes). We help as much as we can. We do­nate a lot.”

He explained the motivation behind this generosity. “In our re­ligion, we fast because it’s an important time for us. During Rama­dan, there are people who don’t have enough facilities, enough food, water or to break their fast. We have to make sure we want everyone to expe­rience Ramadan.”

Awan’s charita­ble efforts are particularly nota­ble. He continues to give away 2,000 loaves of bread free of charge every week in the UK, a com­mitment that ex­tends beyond Ram­adan, but takes on special significance during the holy month, supporting families in need.