RAMADAN has evolved into one of the most commercially significant periods in the UK retail calendar, reshaping shopper behaviour and boosting the lo­cal economy up and down the country.

For retailers serving communities with a substantial Muslim population, it repre­sents not just a seasonal spike, but a sus­tained trading opportunity that rewards early planning and agile promotions.

Supermarket shelves stocked for Ramadan shoppers EE

It is a four-week cycle that culminates in a sales peak around Eid al-Fitr, at the end of Ramadan.

Across the UK, around 2.6 million Brit­ish Muslims fast during Ramadan, equiv­alent to roughly four per cent of the popu­lation, according to Equi research pub­lished in March 2025. The economic im­pact extends far beyond food alone.

Thinktank Equi estimates that Rama­dan contributes between £800 million and £1.3 billion to the UK economy, en­compassing grocery retail, gifting, mar­keting spend, supply-chain investment and charitable activity.

Festive lights marking the holy month on a central London street Alishia Abodunde/AFP via Getty Images

The Equi report, titled Ramadan: Its value to British Society and the Economy, reveals that supermarkets alone generate approximately £228m to £342m in Rama­dan sales, representing a two to three-fold increase from a decade ago. This growth is being driven by the expanding British Muslim population, increased availability of culturally tailored food products, and evolving dietary preferences among younger generation Muslims.

Beyond supermarkets, British Muslims spend an estimated £200m to £300m on clothes, gifts and travel during Ramadan and Eid across high street retailers, inde­pendent shops and pop-up souks and bazaars. As retailers expand their inclu­sive product offerings and the British Muslim middle class continues to grow, this figure is expected to rise significantly over the next decade.

Consumer retail spending encompass­es food and drinks from supermarkets and independent shops, Ramadan and Eid clothing, ‘Eidhi’ cash gifts for chil­dren, presents from retailers large and small, as well as Eid travel expenses.

Younger British Muslims are increas­ingly comfortable expressing their faith through consumer choices while main­taining high expectations for product quality, convenience and value. This de­mographic shift is creating opportunities for retailers who can authentically engage with Muslim consumers while avoiding tokenistic gestures.

In 2018, the Great British Ramadan re­port, published by Ogilvy Noor, said 62 per cent of British Muslims feel under­served by consumer brands, yet 78 per cent expressed an interest in companies offering products for Ramadan and Eid.

More recently, a 2023 survey by Nano Interactive found that 44 per cent of Brit­ish Muslims described themselves as brand loyalists, typically purchasing brands they know and love.

Ramadan’s economic impact extends beyond commercial transactions, with substantial charitable giving and com­munity engagement.

The Equi report estimates that Rama­dan drives a charitable contribution of £238m to £359m through donations, vol­unteering and social cohesion activities.

Mosques across Britain serve approxi­mately 3.8 million free iftar meals during Ramadan, worth an estimated £15m. Each day, around 125,000 iftar meals are pro­vided at mosques across the country, with an estimated cost of £500,000 daily. This has a direct impact on the local economy, as mosques source food and supplies from supermarkets and independent re­tailers, supporting local businesses.

Ramadan inspires giving across multi­ple causes, from fundraising for food banks to supporting vulnerable children, sustainable development initiatives and large-scale poverty relief campaigns both at home and abroad. This significant eco­nomic and social impact strengthens community engagement and charitable networks across the UK.

For retailers, understanding this chari­table dimension can inform communi­ty engagement strategies and demon­strate authentic support for local Muslim communities beyond purely commer­cial considerations.

The Ramadan economy in the UK shows every sign of continued growth. Several factors will drive this expansion over the coming decade.

Supermarkets and major retailers have run advertising campaigns during the holy month and are estimated to invest between £159m and £274m in the Rama­dan value chain, according to Equi (March 2025). Retail marketing spend linked to Ramadan is estimated at between £5m and £25m, underlining the increasing competition for shopper attention.

Product innovation continues apace. Beyond traditional categories, retailers are exploring opportunities in modest fashion, home décor, gift items and cele­bration accessories.

IKEA introduced a Ramadan-themed home collection in the UK for the first time in 2025, including its product line GOKVÄLLÅ, featuring decor, furniture and cooking utensils designed to create warm, inviting spaces for iftar and suhur.

Digital engagement is evolving rapidly, with personalised advertising on con­nected TVs, YouTube and ad-supported FAST channels becoming prominent platforms for Ramadan campaigns.

Radio and satellite TV channels re­main crucial mediums for reaching Brit­ish Muslim audiences, particularly dur­ing Ramadan when viewership and lis­tenership increases substantially.

Ramadan 2026 represents a £1.3bn eco­nomic opportunity, with potential for inde­pendent retailers who can combine the agility, local knowledge and community connections that are their natural strengths.

The holy month’s distinctive shopping patterns – early stock-up missions, even­ing iftar shops, focus on sharing and cel­ebration, culminating in Eid gifting and entertaining – require retailers to think differently about ranging, merchandising and promotional strategies.

As the Equi report concludes, “Recog­nising and supporting the Ramadan economy, and the contributions of Brit­ish Muslims during Ramadan, is not only an economic imperative but also a vital step towards building a more cohesive and equitable society.”