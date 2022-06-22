Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Rowan Atkinson explains the main purpose of a joke, says ‘Every joke has a victim’

Atkinson will next be seen in Netflix’s comedy series, titled Man vs. Bee.

Rowan Atkinson (Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson defended the act of comedy, sharing that the main purpose of a joke is ‘to offend’ or have the ‘potential to offend’.

Taking a stand against ‘cancel culture’, which is the practice of engaging in mass cancelling to show disapproval of something, Atkinson in an interview with the Irish Times said that the motto of comedy is to make someone or something ‘look ridiculous’, reported Variety.

“It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential. Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous,” said the ‘Mr Bean’ actor.

When being questioned whether comedy should only be meant for those in power to bring them down, Atkinson had a befitting reply.

“I think you’ve got to be very, very careful about saying what you’re allowed to make jokes about. What if there’s someone extremely smug, arrogant, aggressive, and self-satisfied, who happens to be below in society? They’re not all in houses of parliament or in monarchies,” said the actor-comedian.

According to Atkinson the ‘smug and self-satisfied people’ belonging to the lower strata of the society also ‘deserve to be pulled up’, reported Variety.

“There are lots of extremely smug and self-satisfied people in what would be deemed lower down in society, who also deserve to be pulled up. In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything.” added the 67-year-old.

He concluded by saying that not all jokes are meant for everyone.

Atkinson is a famous face in Hollywood, acting in many comedy sitcoms like ‘Mr Bean’, ‘Johnny English’, and ‘Blackadder’. He also starred in several noteworthy movies like, ‘Scooby-Doo’, ‘Love Actually’, ‘Dead on Time’ and many more.

Atkinson will next be seen in Netflix’s comedy series, titled ‘Man vs. Bee’, which will premier on June 24 this year, reported Variety. The show follows the story of a Trevor aka Atkinson who settles for a new job at a huge mansion as a house-sitter. However, things go haywire when a bee enters the premises of the mansion, driving Trevor crazy to get rid of the insect.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want the actress to be sacked…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone graces an event in Spain with Rami Malek
Entertainment
Shamshera Teaser: Fans in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce dacoit avatar
News
This actor said no to the controversial perfume ad promoting ‘gangrape culture,’ called it ‘derogatory…
Entertainment
Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson emerge as ‘most beautiful person in the world’
Entertainment
Vijay is my life: A letter to Thalapathy Vijay by a Fan!
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow appears on Disneyland castle; fans take it as a…
Entertainment
How a popular Punjabi song turned into a confrontation with model Sangeet Samra…
News
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes horribly…
Entertainment
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested for assaulting police officer
Entertainment
Twerking in a Hijab: Mandana Karimi reacts after facing severe criticism and trolling,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
91% of British yoga practitioners are white: Despite its roots…
Number of women having an abortion reaches record high in…
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want…
Afghanistan earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing…
Everyone living in the UK must have free access to…