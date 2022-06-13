Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’

British actor, comedian and writer Rowan Atkinson, who created and played the iconic role of Mr Bean, has stated that according to him the character was a “self-centred, narcissistic anarchist.”



As per Deadline, Atkinson’s depiction of the modern-day Charlie Chaplin has amassed more than 11 billion views on YouTube alone. He told a news outlet that the silent, self-sabotaging master of chaos was also, more generously, perhaps, “a nine-year-old trapped in a man’s body.” Though n the early 1990s, the character of Mr Bean was watched on British TV for only five years, it has continued to be seen across the world, with the series being sold to 245 countries and inspiring two feature-length films.



Atkinson, who is famously a lot more serious in person than the characters he creates on screen, accepted the popular appeal of Mr Bean, however, telling, “A lot of people didn’t like the inevitable and justifiable feeling that things were going to go wrong.”



Atkinson seems to have more rounded regard for Trevor, his latest character from the upcoming Netflix series ‘Man Vs Bee’, which will premiere on June 24.



Atkinson says of his new character, in comparison to Mr Bean, “Trevor is different. He is a much nicer and much sweeter and more normal person, I hope — and that was certainly our aim…he seems like a sweet, well-intentioned, perfectly intelligent man, but, of course, he’s got fault lines, his weak spots, and his weak spot is his obsessiveness.”



The British star has previously showcased his comedic capabilities through TV shows like ‘Not the Nine o’Clock News’ and ‘Blackadder’ and on the big screen in ‘Johnny English’ and as the scene-stealing vicar in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

