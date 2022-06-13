Website Logo
  • Monday, June 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’

As per Deadline, Atkinson’s depiction of the modern-day Charlie Chaplin has amassed more than 11 billion views on YouTube alone.

British actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

British actor, comedian and writer Rowan Atkinson, who created and played the iconic role of Mr Bean, has stated that according to him the character was a “self-centred, narcissistic anarchist.”

As per Deadline, Atkinson’s depiction of the modern-day Charlie Chaplin has amassed more than 11 billion views on YouTube alone. He told a news outlet that the silent, self-sabotaging master of chaos was also, more generously, perhaps, “a nine-year-old trapped in a man’s body.” Though n the early 1990s, the character of Mr Bean was watched on British TV for only five years, it has continued to be seen across the world, with the series being sold to 245 countries and inspiring two feature-length films.

Atkinson, who is famously a lot more serious in person than the characters he creates on screen, accepted the popular appeal of Mr Bean, however, telling, “A lot of people didn’t like the inevitable and justifiable feeling that things were going to go wrong.”

Atkinson seems to have more rounded regard for Trevor, his latest character from the upcoming Netflix series ‘Man Vs Bee’, which will premiere on June 24.

Atkinson says of his new character, in comparison to Mr Bean, “Trevor is different. He is a much nicer and much sweeter and more normal person, I hope — and that was certainly our aim…he seems like a sweet, well-intentioned, perfectly intelligent man, but, of course, he’s got fault lines, his weak spots, and his weak spot is his obsessiveness.”

The British star has previously showcased his comedic capabilities through TV shows like ‘Not the Nine o’Clock News’ and ‘Blackadder’ and on the big screen in ‘Johnny English’ and as the scene-stealing vicar in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda deportation flight leaving
UK
Belongings of missing British reporter and companion found in Amazon -police
WORLD
No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says
News
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
News
Women entrepreneurs dilute their stake more than men while raising capital: Report
News
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times Square
News
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own council
News
Energy deficient male runners might be at higher risk for fractures
News
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent male infertility
News
Hate and unrest not our way: Rahul Gandhi on Prophet remark row
News
Gujarat’s diamond industry hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war
Sports
Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda…
Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’
Belongings of missing British reporter and companion found in Amazon…
No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader…
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
‘Why would I want to do that to the Pakistani…