Row over Labour donor’s temporary Downing Street access pass

Downing Street confirmed that the pass was returned several weeks ago.

Lord Waheed Alli

By: Pramod Thomas

A political controversy has emerged over the recent revelation that Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli briefly held a pass granting him access to 10 Downing Street, despite having no official government role.

Downing Street confirmed that the pass, which was issued on a temporary basis, was returned several weeks ago.

The issue came to light following a report by The Sunday Times, which noted that Lord Alli, a significant donor to Labour party, had been granted access to Number 10.

This prompted accusations from the Tories of “cronyism,” with critics alleged that the pass was part of a broader culture of favouritism within the Labour government.

Lord Alli, a television executive who was appointed to the House of Lords by Tony Blair in 1998, has played a key role in fundraising for Labour, including recent efforts under the leadership of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

A government source defended the issuance of the pass, stating that it was “entirely within the rules” and not unusual for individuals attending political meetings.

Cabinet office minister Pat McFadden addressed the issue on Sky News, acknowledging that Lord Alli may have had the pass in the past but does not hold it currently. He also stressed that it is not uncommon for people to receive passes for political meetings when necessary.

Shadow security minister and Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat said, “The prime minister and the chancellor spent years in opposition preaching about standards in public life. Now in government, the moment the votes were counted, their story has changed and we’re seeing the same old Labour.

“The prime minister has serious questions to answer. Who approved the decision to give a Labour donor a pass to Downing Street? Was the prime minister aware of this decision? Will he provide a list of all the meetings that the donor attended, and the subjects discussed?

“The British people expect answers and the prime minister should provide them.

The row over Lord Alli’s pass follows a separate controversy involving Labour donor Ian Corfield, who was appointed to a temporary civil service role in the Treasury, sparking concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Labour has defended these appointments, but opposition figures continue to raise concerns about the integrity and independence of such decisions.

The controversy has added to growing criticism of the Labour government’s approach to political appointments and the perceived influence of major donors on the party’s operations.