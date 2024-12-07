Rotherham sexual assault convict to be released from prison: report

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has written to the Parole Board urging them to reconsider the decision.

Banaras Hussain

By: Pramod Thomas

A MAN convicted of violent sexual offences in Rotherham is set to be released from prison on licence after serving nine years of a 19-year sentence.

The crimes of Banaras Hussain, 44, included rape, indecent assault, and actual bodily harm, were part of a prolonged pattern of abuse targeting vulnerable victims, some as young as 11.

Hussain’s case has sparked widespread outrage, with critics calling his release premature and unjust, the Telegraph reported.

Campaigners and politicians are urging for stricter sentencing laws and enhanced oversight in response to Hussain’s release, stressing the need to ensure justice and safeguard survivors.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has written to the Parole Board, urging them to reconsider the decision, describing Hussain as a “monster” who should remain incarcerated.

The gang, which included Hussain and several family members, was sentenced collectively to over 100 years in prison in 2016.

Among them were Arshid Hussain, the gang’s leader, sentenced to 35 years, and Basharat Hussain, who received a 25-year sentence. Their uncle, Qurban Ali, was sentenced to 10 years.

According to reports, the gang’s activities, which spanned over a decade, involved heinous acts of exploitation and abuse.

During Hussain’s sentencing, disturbing details of his offences were revealed. In one instance, police encountered him in a car park receiving a sexual act from a teenage girl but failed to intervene meaningfully, an oversight that underscored systemic failures in handling the case.

Sammy Woodhouse, a campaigner and survivor of the gang’s abuse, described Hussain’s crimes as “heinous” and expressed deep concern about his release.

Meanwhile, Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, condemned the decision, arguing that sentences for such severe crimes should be served in full. “A sentence is a sentence,” Tice said, adding that leniency undermines the justice system and the severity of these crimes.

The Prison Service has defended the release, explaining that offenders serving lengthy sentences are often eligible for release at the halfway point under strict licence conditions.

Hussain will face stringent restrictions, including a prohibition on entering the Rotherham area. He can also be recalled to prison if he breaches these terms or exhibits behaviour indicating a risk to public safety.

His transfer to an open prison last year and the time he spent on remand contributed to his eligibility for release. His case has reignited debates about sentencing policies and public safety, with many questioning the adequacy of current guidelines in addressing the severity of sexual offences.

A 2014 report revealed that at least 1,400 children were sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, exposing grave failures by authorities to protect vulnerable victims.