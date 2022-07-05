Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Ronan Kanda: Man, 2 teenagers charged with murder

Josiah Francis, 20, from Birmingham, and two 16-year-old boys will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Image: West Midlands Police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A man and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who tragically died last Wednesday after he was reportedly attacked with a knife.

According to West Midlands Police, the results of the post-mortem revealed that the school boy had died after being stabbed twice.

The fatal incident took place in Mount Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, shortly before 21:00 BST last Wednesday. Ronan is supposed to have died at the scene.

According to media reports, Josiah Francis, 20, from Birmingham, and two 16-year-old boys whose names are withheld due to legal reasons will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

In a statement released by the West Midlands Police, Ronan’s family has described him as a “kind-hearted and loving boy” who would do anything for anyone.

The family was quoted as saying, “We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now.”

Eastern Eye

