Romiit Raaj: ‘I want to face the camera every single day’

VERSATILE actor Romiit Raaj has entertained audiences with a wide range of roles in popular TV serials such as Maayka, Adaalat, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.
In 2024, he joined the hit drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and quickly became a fan favourite with his portrayal of a lovable character who goes to great lengths to make his family happy and united through challenges.
Eastern Eye caught up with him during a busy shooting schedule to discuss his acting journey and the joys of being part of an iconic show.
How do you reflect on your incredible acting journey?
My acting journey is a testament to patience, hard work, and honesty paying off. I waited 18 years to work with my favourite producer and director, Rajan Shahi. My dream came true when I signed Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I want to face the camera every day of my life and entertain audiences with meaningful stories, and I am deeply grateful to Rajan sir and his talented team for making this possible.
Which of your characters has been closest to your heart?
My favourite character has undoubtedly been Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I love playing this role, but it has also been the most challenging – I lost 10 kilos to portray this character.
I followed a disciplined diet and exercise schedule, balancing it with my shoot timings.
What do you love about this role?
Rohit’s character has so many layers. He loves his brother Armaan deeply and sacrifices his own happiness to complete his family, even giving his son to Armaan and Abheera Bhabhi. Rohit also adores Ruhi and always stands by her, even against his family. He is mature and deeply understands relationships. I truly love Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and my role in it.
Tell us about the experience of working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
The experience has been fabulous. Every actor in India dreams of working with Rajan Shahi sir. His shows are different from others on TV, with amazing characters and powerful stories. On set, we celebrate every festival together – it feels like a big family where we eat, pray, and work together. This show is the biggest in Indian TV history. I still pinch myself to remind myself that I am playing Rohit, all thanks to Rajan sir’s vision.
How does this character compare to others you’ve done?
Rohit’s role is incomparable to any of my previous roles because of its depth and emotional complexity. He is an emotional, caring, and loving person who is the favourite grandson of Dadi, played by Anita Raaj. Rohit unconditionally prioritises his family’s happiness, especially his brother Armaan.
What has been your most memorable moment from working on this show?
The most memorable moment was my emotional scenes with Armaan bhaiya in the hospital when I gave him my son. The scenes when Ruhi was in a coma and Abheera Bhabhi was seriously ill were particularly powerful. Fans sent me pictures of themselves watching those episodes, and the overwhelming response was unforgettable.
Why do you think this show remains so popular after all these years?
The success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lies in Rajan sir’s vision. His passion and leadership are unmatched, and audiences trust him to create meaningful stories about relationships and family dynamics. Every day, the entire team works with the enthusiasm and energy of a first shoot day.
Looking ahead, do you have a dream role in mind?
My dream was to work in a Rajan Shahi production. I am proudly living that dream and cherishing every moment.
What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?
As an audience member, I enjoy watching drama and comedy shows.
What inspires you as an actor?
I want to face the camera every single day to bring smiles to my audience. When fans tell me they love my work, I feel blessed. The opportunity to entertain people is my greatest source of inspiration.