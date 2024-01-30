Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Rolls-Royce inks deal with Tendulkar-backed Indian firm

Azad Engineering is backed by legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ROLLS-ROYCE on Monday (29) said it has signed an agreement with Azad Engineering for making complex defence aero-engine components in India.

Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering is backed by legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He also sits on the board of the company as an investor.

As part of the deal, the Indian firm will manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines and thus join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce’s technologically advanced aero-engines, the company said.

According to the company, the components will be manufactured at Azad’s facilities in Hyderabad under a seven year partnership.

“Strong collaboration has been at the heart of Rolls-Royce’s journey of success in India. As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering,” said Alex Zino, executive vice president business development and future programmes and head of global networks, Rolls-Royce.

Azad Engineering founder and CEO, Rakesh Chopdar said, “Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India’s aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing.”

In December, Azad Engineering made its debut on Indian stock exchanges.

The company produces high-precision forged and machined zero-defect, life-critical rotating components crucial for aviation, encompassing both civil and defense aircraft and engines.

(with inputs from PTI)

