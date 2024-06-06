Rohit injury scare as India crush Ireland in T20 World Cup

India’s captain Rohit Sharma bats during the game against Ireland. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India captain Rohit Sharma eased concerns about an arm injury after scoring 52 and retiring hurt as India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup opener in New York on Wednesday.

India needed only 97 runs to win following a strong performance by their bowlers. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the third over, reducing Ireland to 9-2 after Rohit won the toss.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya took two wickets in two balls, finishing with 3-27, while Jasprit Bumrah, the player of the match, claimed 2-6.

“Just a little sore,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. “New ground, new venue, wanted to see what it’s like to play on. I don’t think the pitch settled down; there was enough there for the bowlers.”

Ireland, all out for just 96, needed to capitalize on every chance for a possible upset. Rohit had made just two when he edged Mark Adair through the hands of Andrew Balbirnie at second slip off the last ball of the first over of India’s chase.

Adair dismissed Virat Kohli for one, as the star batsman sliced to deep third man, but the damage was done. India began their quest for a major title since their 2013 Champions Trophy win with a commanding Group A victory.

Rohit punished Ireland with a 37-ball innings, including four fours and three sixes, sharing a 54-run stand with Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper, returning to international cricket after a car crash in December 2022, finished on 36 not out and ended the match with a reverse-scooped six off Barry McCarthy, securing victory for India with nearly eight overs remaining.

Rohit was not there to finish the match, having been struck on the arm by Josh Little, though he hit the next two balls for sixes. Victory was nearly certain when India dismissed Ireland on a drop-in pitch with variable bounce at a specially built Long Island ground.

India’s joy was tempered by the thought they could face similar conditions when they play arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

“I don’t know what to expect against Pakistan, we will prepare like the conditions are going to be like that,” Rohit said.

Bumrah was unconcerned, saying, “Coming from India, when you see the ball seaming around (here), I would never complain when there’s help for the bowlers.”

Only four Ireland batsmen reached double figures, with Gareth Delany top-scoring with 26 before he was run out as the innings ended in the 16th over.

“A tough one,” said Ireland captain Paul Stirling. “The toss played a really important part in overcast conditions and then the pitch offered all sorts. We weren’t quite up to that challenge and India bowled really well to put us under pressure.”