Robert Downey Jr. done with Iron Man: ‘Starting up again is off the table’

By: Mohnish Singh

Robert Downey Jr. mesmerised a whole generation of the audience with his immensely popular character of Iron Man. However, he has no plans of sliding into the skin of the same character again. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

During his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Robert Downey Jr said that idea of returning to play the iconic superhero is “off the table.”

“To me, starting up again is off the table,” he said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I feel I have done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I want to do other stuff.”

When asked if at any point was it difficult playing Tony Stark and Iron Man, the actor said, “Each project is different. Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying.”

In another interview, RDJ also said, “As far as I am concerned, I hung up my guns and I am good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they are trying a bunch of other stuff, and I am excited for them to see how all that goes. It is hard to project.”

Robert Downey Jr. first played Iron Man in the 2008 film Iron Man, which paved the way for the entire MCU. He went on to essay the character several times in various Iron Man sequels and later mash-up films culminating in his starring roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

