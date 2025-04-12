Skip to content
My playlist with Rizaan Ali

Rizaan Ali

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 12, 2025
RISING music star Rizaan Ali blends Hindi and English lyrics in his songs. The 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago has been a twotime Chutney Soca Monarch finalist and is also a youth achievement award winner.

The ambitious young artist aims to take Indo-Caribbean music global and recently released his latest single You’re A Winner.

Eastern Eye asked him to share 10 songs he loves.

You’re A Winner by Riz: This song symbolises strength in overcoming struggles. It is an inspirational track written by me and Miss Kanika Srivastava from India to give people that extra motivation. Besides the message, I love this song’s musical composition by Mahindra ‘MaverX’ Ramadan. I also showcased my vocals and acting skills in the music video.

I’ll Find Love Again by Riz: This was my first song where I mixed Hindi and English. I collaborated with a producer and lyricist from India. The song’s purpose was to show people they should never lose hope. Relationships can be rocky, and a failed one might leave you broken, but I believe the right person will change your mind.

Tum Hi Aana by Jubin Nautiyal: Whenever I listen to this film song, it gives me goosebumps. The musical arrangement, instruments and lyrics are all on point. It is a sad track, but sung to perfection. I do not think anyone could have done a better job than Jubin – his tone was perfect. I also loved the movie Marjaavaan, so this song felt perfectly placed.

Suna Hai by Jubin Nautiyal/Shreya Ghoshal: Both the male and female versions are amazing, so it is hard to choose one. The chorus melody is one of the best I have heard. Jubin’s tone is spot on and Shreya’s angelic voice does justice to the song. I have been addicted to this one for a while – it just makes you fall in love.

Chumma by Pawan Singh: I live in a country where we love to party, so hearing this Bhojpuri-style Bollywood track makes me really happy. It makes you want to get up and dance. The energy is so high – both in the song and movie. The vocals and choreography are on point. It is one of Bollywood’s best party songs.

Kal Ho Naa Ho by Sonu Nigam: Do I even need to explain this one? It is arguably the most heart-breaking Bollywood song ever – especially if you’ve seen the film. The sad version that starts with the heartbeat just makes you want to cry. Sonu’s voice brings out all the emotion. He’s the king of melodies.

Aaj Ki Raat by Madhubanti Bagchi: The music, arrangement, vocals and melody are fantastic. I think we can all agree it was the best Bollywood song of 2024. The dancing is amazing, but the vocal power really took this to another level. Everything is well-balanced, but the vocals made it unforgettable.

Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh: This is another song where the vocals carry everything. Arijit’s range is incredible here. The pre-chorus and chorus are everything to me. It is one of my favourites from one of my all-time favourite artists.

Mere Humsafar by Mithoon and Tulsi Kumar: This is the only Bollywood song where I loved the remake more than the original. Mithoon and Tulsi Kumar’s voices blend beautifully. The emotion runs high, and the verses hit differently. Mithoon is such a brilliant composer.

Dil Tujhpe Aa Gaya by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben: Any modern Bollywood song that gives me early 2000s vibes instantly becomes a favourite. From start to finish, this one feels nostalgic. The voices blend perfectly and the chorus is really catchy.

