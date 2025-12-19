Riz Ahmed’s 'Hamlet' trailer drops murder suspicion into a South Asian business dynasty

Skip to content
Aneil Karia’s film sets grief, revenge and British Asian business influence against Shakespeare’s original tragedy.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Hamlet trailer lands with Riz Ahmed in the lead role
  • Film sets Shakespeare inside a wealthy British South Asian family
  • Directed by Aneil Karia and in cinemas 6 February 2025
  • Cast includes Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Sheeba Chadha and Art Malik

Riz Ahmed has entered Hamlet in a way British cinema has not quite seen. The new Hamlet trailer has been released by Universal, giving the first proper look at Aneil Karia’s modern take on Shakespeare and placing the story inside a British South Asian business empire. It is due in cinemas on 6 February, and the footage shows a tense, controlled Ahmed moving through grief, suspicion and family power.

The film teams Ahmed and Karia again after The Long Goodbye, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. That success informs this production. This is the first time a major UK studio release has grounded Hamlet within a South Asian household for a wide audience.

Why the Hamlet trailer feels different for Riz Ahmed

The two-minute cut opens with a funeral. Ahmed’s Hamlet is home for his father’s passing and already out of place. His mother’s decision to marry his uncle Claudius is handled without excess drama in the trailer, but the shock is clear enough.

The source story is unchanged: a son, a murder, a replacement father. What moves is the detail of business power and inheritance. Viewers get a brief glimpse of the ghost, only a voice and a flicker, but the threat is stated. His father was killed.

Ahmed has spoken for years about pushing British Asian roles away from side parts or stock material. This performance seems sharp and internal. A few lines in the trailer show agitation rather than flourishes.

How the film places Hamlet in a British South Asian family

Karia’s staging uses modern clothes, modern homes, straight English and classical text. It is not staged theatre. No arch language appears on screen, at least not in the trailer.

Sheeba Chadha plays Gertrude. Joe Alwyn appears calm and smug as Claudius. Morfydd Clark, Art Malik, Timothy Spall and Avijit Dutt fill out the cast. The South Asian setting is conveyed through visuals like family photographs, clothing, boardrooms, and a sense of inherited money across generations.

Power, paranoia and responsibility sit atop everything. A single line about “corruption” in the family business may generate interest in how closely Karia and Ahmed keep the social frame.


What’s next for this Hamlet?

This is a cinema release rather than a streaming programme. Universal will expect serious coverage, especially with the awards history of its lead actor and director. For Ahmed, born in Wembley and now a familiar British figure in Hollywood, this returns him to UK storytelling on a grand scale.

The campaign will now pick up pace. Universal has pushed out YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok links for sharing. Publicity is handled by Media Hive. The film opens on 6 February. Then audiences will decide whether this Hamlet speaks to a new room or stays inside the echo of the old text.

Idris Elba debuts Madame Tussauds waxwork in the suit he wore for King Charles

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure

Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds

Idris Elba debuts Madame Tussauds waxwork in the suit he wore for King Charles

  • Idris Elba’s first waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.
  • Figure wears suit from his July 2024 meeting with King Charles.
  • Patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba complete the look.
  • Waxwork displayed in the attraction’s Awards Party zone with other stars.
  • Elba called the process “surreal” and compared it to preparing for a movie role.

Idris Elba has described seeing his waxwork at Madame Tussauds London as “surreal”, marking the actor’s first figure at the Baker Street attraction. The Hackney-born star’s likeness wears the suit he donned while meeting King Charles in July 2024, along with a pair of patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba himself.

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds

