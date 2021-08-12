Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

Entertainment

Riz Ahmed to head jury for Platform Competition at Toronto International Film Festival 2021

Riz Ahmed (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Sound of Metal (2019) star Riz Ahmed is set to head the jury for the Platform Competition at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021, taking place September 9-18.

TIFF has selected eight features for its Platform section, including Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo, and Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story.

“I am honoured to be named president of the Platform jury at TIFF this year and to be a part of TIFF with Encounter. TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal, has had such a significant impact on my career and many others,” said Ahmed.

“I am looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members, he added.

Ahmed will head the Platform jury, with further jurors to be announced soon. He previously appeared in the 2019 TIFF Platform title Sound Of Metal, which went on to achieve six Oscar nominations – including best actor for Ahmed – and two wins, in best sound and best film editing.

“It is a pleasure for TIFF to provide the Platform program as a stage that celebrates brilliant filmmakers. We are certain that TIFF audiences will be pleasantly surprised with their unique approach to cinematic expression,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-heads.

Here are all eight titles which will play as world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021:

Arthur Rambo (Dir. Laurent Cantet)

Drunken Birds (Les oiseaux ivres) (Dir. Ivan Grbovic)

Earwig (Dir. Lucile Hadžihalilović)

Huda’s Salon (Dir. Hany Abu-Assad)

Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) (Mlungu Wam) (Dir. Jenna Cato Bass)

Montana Story (Dirs. Scott McGehee, David Siegel)

Silent Land (Cicha Ziemia) Aga Woszczyńska

Yuni (Dir. Kamila Andini)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan concerned over films releasing on streaming media platforms
Entertainment
Aahana Kumra to shoot her next in London
Entertainment
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan becomes 2nd South Asian to grace Teen Vogue…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India
TELEVISION
Nina Wadia set to appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Entertainment
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa starts rolling
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starts shooting for the final schedule of Major
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new release date
Entertainment
Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra shines as Captain Vikram Batra in this amazing…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
Entertainment
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aamir Khan concerned over films releasing on streaming media platforms
Aahana Kumra to shoot her next in London
Riz Ahmed to head jury for Platform Competition at Toronto…
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan becomes 2nd South…
5 films where Manoj Bajpayee stole the show as a…
TUC wants a permanent scheme to shield workers ‘during tough…