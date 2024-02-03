Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sunak reveals he ‘experienced racism as a kid’

Racism “stings” and “hurts in a way that other things don’t,” the prime minister said

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with the media on January 29, 2024, in Darlington, England (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has shared insights into the challenges of growing up facing racism and the efforts his family made to ensure he assimilated into British society, including enrolling him in additional drama classes to eliminate any accent, The Guardian reported.

“You are conscious of being different,” Sunak told Anushka Asthana, ITV News’ deputy political editor. “It’s hard not to be, right, and obviously I experienced racism as a kid.”

In a conversation for the special segment Rishi Sunak: Up Close – Tonight, detailed by Asthana in the Times, Sunak reminisced about the distress of witnessing his younger siblings being subjected to racial taunts.

Such experiences, he expressed, carry a unique sting and pain. However, Sunak observed a hopeful shift in societal attitudes, suggesting that his own children might be spared such ordeals.

Sunak also spoke about his family’s emphasis on integration, particularly highlighting his parents’ desire for him and his siblings to seamlessly blend into their surroundings without letting their Indian background become a hindrance.

His mother, in particular, was particularly conscious about her children’s accent. “One of the things my mum was obsessed with was that we didn’t speak with accents and we would speak properly,” he said. “So, she was keen for us to try to do some extra drama.”

Reflecting on the broader issue of racism, Sunak said, “I think any form of racism is simply unacceptable.” He also mentioned the UK’s reputation among global leaders as a model for racial harmony and equality.

The idea of an ethnic minority individual becoming prime minister once seemed unattainable to Sunak, who cited the lack of similar role models in his youth.

The programme, which airs on ITV1 and ITVX, offers a glimpse into Sunak’s formative years in Southampton, his family life, and his journey to becoming the leader he is today.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Court dismisses case against Greta Thunberg and protesters
News
Indian national forfeits £118m from sale of drugs in Britain and US
News
Indian Navy rescues 19 from hijacked ship off Somalia
News
British teens sentenced to life for ‘sadistic’ murder of transgender teen
News
Pakistan seals plan to sell national airline
News
Imran’s party leads in women representation for Pakistan elections
UK
Britain needs 156,000 homes annually to manage influx of immigrants
News
Student cancer survivor aims to raise awareness of the disease in south Asian…
News
India frees pigeon suspected of spying for China
News
Haley takes on Trump at home turf of South Carolina
News
Cyprus sham marriage ring busted, European police arrest 15
INDIA
UK at historic low in corruption index, India slips to 93rd position
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW