Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

‘It stings’: Sunak says he experienced racism growing up

The ECB approached the problems in English cricket in ‘the right way’: prime minister

Prime minister Rishi Sunak

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged having experienced racism while growing up in Southampton.

Reacting to last week’s damning report that claimed discrimination in English cricket, he said racism “stings” and “hurts”.

Sunak, son of an Indian-origin couple who migrated to the UK from east Africa, told the BBC: “Of course, I have experienced racism growing up, in particular, and of course, I know it exists.”

It “stings you in a way that very few other things do. It stings you. It does hurt,” he said and recalled a family outing when he was subjected to abuse.

“One time, which I’ve talked about in the past, where I was with my younger brother and sister out and about in Southampton and some people said a bunch of things and I felt doubly bad because I felt bad about it. But I had my younger brother and sister with me and I didn’t want them to hear it and be exposed to it. It was really hard.”

But he said the UK has evolved as a society over the years although more should be done.

“Those instances I suffered as a child I don’t think would happen to my kids today because we have made incredible progress as a country.”

He told the broadcaster during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia: “Of course, there are pockets where we are not doing as well and we have to strive to be better.”

Sunak, 43, said, “there is no place for racism or sexism or anything else in our society and where we find it, we should stamp it out”.

During his Conservative leadership bid last year, Sunak had denied the colour of his skin had any bearing on his chances of leading the party and the government. He had pointed out his election to the Commons which according to him showed that voters chose merit and not race.

He said it was “sad” to read the independent commission’s report into equity in cricket, published in the wake of a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at English side Yorkshire.

Rafiq went public with allegations of racism and bullying in 2020, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to commission the report.

Six former Yorkshire players found guilty of using racist language in the Rafiq case were last month fined by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 per cent described experiencing discrimination in the previous five years, with the figures substantially higher for people from ethnically diverse communities.

Women were often treated as “second-class citizens”, the report found, also stating that not enough had been done to address class barriers, with private schools dominating the pathway into cricket.

Sunak told the BBC: “It was, for people who love cricket, really hard to read and you were just sad.”

A total of 44 recommendations were made in the report, including a call for equal pay for male and female international players by 2030.

Sunak said the ECB was “absolutely committed” to fixing the problems outlined in the report.

“I have spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in exactly the right way,” he said.

“They commissioned this report off their own back because they wanted to be proactive so they deserve credit for that.”

Sunak hopes the report provides cricket with a chance to reset its moral compass.

“They have offered an unreserved apology and are fully committed to implementing change and for this to be a reset moment for cricket,” he said.

“We all want it to be open for everybody from all backgrounds and where everyone can feel respect and supported when playing it.

“So that’s what we want and I’m confident the whole cricketing family share that ambition.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Dream11 to replace Byju’s as India team sponsor
Sports
Steve Smith’s latest ton leaves an indelible mark on record books
CRICKET
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chess has taught me patience
HEADLINE STORY
Ben Stokes ‘deeply sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
HEADLINE STORY
Cricket racism: ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire
Sports
England call up Josh Tongue to replace Moeen Ali
Sports
Former cricketers in Kenya organise reunion
HEADLINE STORY
Racism ‘entrenched’ in English cricket: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5
Sports
Pakistan evaluating World Cup participation in India
Sports
Taskin Ahmed shines in Bangladesh’s record 546-run Test win
Sports
Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW