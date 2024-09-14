Rick Ramoutar rules as Chutney Soca Monarch

The reigning Chutney Soca Monarch discusses his journey, most cherished songs, inspiring victory, and future plans.

Ramoutar on stage

By: Asjad Nazir

THE annual Chutney Soca Monarch competition showcases top performers vying for a prestigious music prize.

This long-running contest has provided a platform for chutney artists, helping to popularise the energetic genre globally. This year’s winner, talented singer Rick Ramoutar from Trinidad and Tobago, secured victory after his 17th attempt with the hit song Luuuzzaarr. The genre, which blends Indian folk, Bollywood, and Caribbean influences such as soca and calypso, is his passion. Ramoutar is excited to defend his title next February and is dedicated to creating music that enriches the cultural landscape.

Eastern Eye caught up with the reigning Chutney Soca Monarch to discuss his journey, most cherished songs, inspiring victory, and future plans.

What first connected you to music?

Music is in my blood. Growing up in Biche, Trinidad and Tobago, my grandparents influenced my love for music. Traditional chutney music was prominent in our household, and I would sing along as a toddler. My grandparents played classical music on the harmonium, dholak, and dhantal, which had a big impact on me.

What drew you to chutney music specifically?

The authentic traditional elements of the instruments have sounds that connect me with my ancestors. Watching legends in the industry perform awakened that musical bug within me to pursue music as my career.

Who have been your greatest musical influences and inspirations?

Living legends and true kings of our industry including Rikki Jai, Rakesh Yankarran, Rooplal Girdharie and Heeralal Rampartap, are some of the chutney music icons that have inspired me. Listening to their vibrant music on radio enticed me to see their music come to life on the Chutney Soca Monarch stage. I looked forward to their performances every year.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

I recorded my very first local Bollywood cover Rhonah the same year my daughter Varonah was born in 2008. We chose her name to commemorate that mega hit as it was the one that put me on the charts and as they say the rest is history. After that, it was hit after hit. The chutney soca songs Ah Shuda Never Ask You To Marry Me and I Wish I Was Single placed me in the finals. This led to the winning track Luuuzzaarr, which is my favourite – it captured two titles in the same year – Chutney Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Road March King.

How would you describe your music?

Fusion. Chutney music is a beautiful blend of up-tempo rhythms mixed with either English or Hindi that make you want to dance. Chutney soca music is my favourite, mixing East Indian music with Afro beats to give it a Caribbean flavour.

How did you feel after winning the Chutney Soca Monarch Competition earlier this year?

Emotional. This win hit home. This was a win for my family, friends and fans. I have been competing for almost 17 years and never gave up. These titles are my biggest achievements.

Did you expect to make such a big impact at this year’s event?

Yes, definitely. It was not an overnight production but took many years of planning and perfecting a production of that magnitude. I wanted to send a positive message not only to our industry but to the world especially the younger generations, being a father myself.

Why has the competition been so important across the years?

Chutney Soca Monarch is the home of our music. It’s the only competition that displays our culture on such a grand scale and keeps our music alive. It is the biggest chutney soca stage in the world. It encourages us to strive to be better and produce quality music on a world stage. It has given many people opportunities to travel and improve their lifestyle with the winnings they earn, including myself.

Do you think chutney music deserves more global attention?

Absolutely. Our music is under-rated and needs more recognition. With better lyrics and music over the years it’s recognised more and more, especially out of Trinidad, for its feel-good vibes. This year after winning Chutney Soca Monarch I’ve decided to work harder taking our music globally exploring internationally within North America and Europe.

What is the plan going forward?

I am proud to be the very first chutney soca artist to take our music to Europe. I’m releasing my very first track soon. This year I was selected by the Recording Academy Grammy in LA to work with award-winning studios on multiple genres of music. My first recording would be my Chutney Soca Monarch song for the 30th anniversary of Chutney Soca Monarch in 2025.

Tell us more about that.

It will be recorded at Ice Cream Studio Los Angeles collaborating with Caribbean producer Zaheer Khan and Big Rich of D Pungalunks Factory, who has also produced most of my hits. We will be the very first to make this huge collaboration. The studios I’ve been working with have produced French Montana, Eminem and Drake just to name a few. I’ve prepared for this moment my entire career and am ready to take chutney soca music to the world.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Oh boy, it’s a big list. Locally, Kes. On the Bollywood side of things, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam. Internationally, Pitbull and French Montana.

What music dominates your personal playlist?

Chutney soca, Bollywood and soca is definitely my music of choice, but I listen to a bit of everything. If you could master something new in music, what would it be? As a singer that performs many different types of music, including Bollywood, chutney soca, reggae coca, pop and dance, I continually work to master my craft and add new genres to my repertoire.

How much do you love live performance?

Live music gives me the opportunity to sing in front of an audience that can actually see me sing from my heart and see my love for music. It’s just a beautiful connection that has to be felt in person. What inspires you as an artist? My family. My wife and two beautiful kids are why I do this. The sacrifices are worth the joy of seeing their proud smiles and when I win it is our success. My incredibly supportive fans, who look forward to new music and my performances worldwide inspire me to keep on creating.

Why do you love chutney music?

Chutney music represents the journey of our ancestors, including the sacrifices and struggles to keep our culture alive in Trinidad and Tobago. I’m doing my part as the next generation to spread Unity with the fusion of chutney soca music.

Instagram: @rick.ramoutar.