Ribbon launches its financial services app in UK

Gibraltar-based fintech firm Ribbon Plc recently launched a financial services app to cater to the Indian community residing in the UK.

FINTECH firm Ribbon Plc recently launched a financial services app to cater to the Indian community residing in the UK.

One of its main offerings is ‘Account Before You Fly’ feature, designed specifically for students and professionals relocating from India to the UK.

This service allows users to open a Ribbon account in the UK, while still in their home country (India), thereby providing immediate access to financial services upon reaching UK.

For those already in the UK, Ribbon provides easy onboarding and integration into its services.

Based out of Gibraltar, Ribbon offers multi-currency accounts and wallets supporting 36 currencies, international remittances, financial literacy tools, and bill-splitting capabilities, among other services.

The super app can be used while travelling, sending remittances, or managing money on the go.

As part of Ribbon’s sustainability commitment, users are provided access to a carbon footprint tracker.

Ribbon CEO and co-founder Ashesh Jani said the UK launch marks “an important milestone” in making financial services accessible to the ethnic Indian community and beyond.

He said the services offered by the app makes everyday financial management simple and accessible for everyone – “whether you’re a student, a professional, a business owner, or an NRI sending money back home.”

Jani said Ribbon has plans to explore other European markets and India.