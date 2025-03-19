India's Urban Company launches maid service in India for 50p an hour

URBAN COMPANY, a Mumbai-based firm known for providing services such as plumbing, electrical work, and beauty treatments, has introduced a new feature called "Insta Maids."
The service offers domestic help at customers' doorsteps within 15 minutes, charging 59 rupees (50 pence) per hour.
The app displays images of household tasks such as cleaning, cooking, and ironing to indicate the services available.
While quick commerce has become popular in India, the launch of instant maid services has received mixed reactions. Some have objected to the use of the word "maid," while others see it as a convenient solution when regular help is unavailable.
Akansha Basra from Delhi supports the idea and plans to use it when available in her city. "If drivers and plumbers can be hired, what is the difference with a maid? It’s a service like any other," she said to The Times. However, she stressed the importance of proper background checks for security reasons.
Ramendra Kumar, head of the Delhi domestic workers' union Shramik Sangathan, criticised the 59-rupee (50p) hourly wage, calling it too low. He told The Times that while some workers may prefer flexible work, higher pay is necessary.
Urban Company has stated that it offers free health insurance and guarantees workers an income of 20,000 rupees (£180) for 132 hours of service.