Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India's Urban Company launches maid service in India for 50p an hour

maid

The service offers domestic help at customers' doorsteps within 15 minutes, charging 59 rupees (50 pence) per hour.

istock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

URBAN COMPANY, a Mumbai-based firm known for providing services such as plumbing, electrical work, and beauty treatments, has introduced a new feature called "Insta Maids."

The service offers domestic help at customers' doorsteps within 15 minutes, charging 59 rupees (50 pence) per hour.

The app displays images of household tasks such as cleaning, cooking, and ironing to indicate the services available.

While quick commerce has become popular in India, the launch of instant maid services has received mixed reactions. Some have objected to the use of the word "maid," while others see it as a convenient solution when regular help is unavailable.

Akansha Basra from Delhi supports the idea and plans to use it when available in her city. "If drivers and plumbers can be hired, what is the difference with a maid? It’s a service like any other," she said to The Times. However, she stressed the importance of proper background checks for security reasons.

Ramendra Kumar, head of the Delhi domestic workers' union Shramik Sangathan, criticised the 59-rupee (50p) hourly wage, calling it too low. He told The Times that while some workers may prefer flexible work, higher pay is necessary.

Urban Company has stated that it offers free health insurance and guarantees workers an income of 20,000 rupees (£180) for 132 hours of service.

delhi domestic workersdomestic helphourly wageinsta maidsmaid servicesquick commerceurban companyurban company insta maids

Related News

Agencies aim to improve justice for ‘honour’-based abuse victims
UK

Agencies aim to improve justice for ‘honour’-based abuse victims

Family asks police to declare missing Indian student dead
News

Family asks police to declare missing Indian student dead

US releases heavily redacted Prince Harry visa documents
News

US releases heavily redacted Prince Harry visa documents

National Wealth Fund to invest in 'higher risk' projects
Business

National Wealth Fund to invest in 'higher risk' projects

More For You

Horizon scandal: Victim sues Post Office and Fujitsu

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongfully convicted after faulty software said money was missing from their branch accounts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Horizon scandal: Victim sues Post Office and Fujitsu

FORMER sub-postmaster Lee Castleton has launched legal action against the Post Office and Fujitsu, becoming the first individual Horizon IT scandal victim to sue the two organisations.

According to recent reports, Castleton has instructed his solicitors, Simons Muirhead Burton, to issue proceedings at the High Court against the Post Office and Fujitsu on his behalf. Castleton is seeking compensation, alleging the civil judgement against him was obtained by fraud.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard, who arrived in India this week on a diplomatic visit, made the comments in an interview with Indian broadcaster NDTV on Monday.

Getty Images

Bangladesh rebukes Tulsi Gabbard for comments on attacks on minorities

BANGLADESH has criticised US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard over her remarks on religious violence in the country, calling them unfounded and potentially harmful to sectarian relations.

Gabbard, who arrived in India this week on a diplomatic visit, made the comments in an interview with Indian broadcaster NDTV on Monday. When asked about violence in Bangladesh, she referred to the "long-time unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities" and said these were areas of concern for the US government.

Keep ReadingShow less
JFK-Reuters

John F Kennedy, pictured minutes before he was shot dead by a sniper in 1963. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Final set of JFK assassination files released by US

THE US National Archives has released the last batch of files related to the assassination of president John F Kennedy, a case that continues to fuel conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

The release follows an executive order issued by president Donald Trump in January, which directed the unredacted disclosure of the remaining files connected to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert F Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

Muna's story is a testament to how talent and perseverance can transcend borders

Instagram/ muna.shamsuddin - Getty Images

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

In the intricate tapestry of the British monarchy's operations, certain individuals stand out for their unique contributions and backgrounds. One such figure is Muna Shamsuddin, a woman whose journey from the serene landscapes of Kerala’s Kasaragod to the bustling corridors of Buckingham Palace epitomises dedication, cultural fusion, and exceptional service. Her role as Assistant Private Secretary to King Charles III showcases her remarkable diplomatic career and her ability to bridge cultural divides at the highest level of governance.

Roots in Kerala

Muna Shamsuddin’s story begins in Kasaragod, a picturesque district in Kerala, India. Born to the late Dr Puthyapurayil Shamsuddin, a distinguished lawyer, and Shahnaz alias Sayedunnisa, Muna was raised in an environment that placed a strong emphasis on education and cultural heritage. Her father’s career as a legal expert took the family to several countries, including the USA, UK, and Saudi Arabia, before they eventually settled in Birmingham, UK. This international exposure not only broadened Muna's worldview but also cultivated a sense of adaptability and ambition that would later define her career. Her early experiences, combined with a multicultural upbringing, laid a solid foundation for her to navigate the complex world of international diplomacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-bangladesh-reuters

A Border Security Force (BSF) official stands in front of the gates of the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole, India, October 16, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

INDIA has reduced the number of medical visas issued to Bangladesh, citing staffing shortages, despite repeated requests from Dhaka to resume normal volumes.

Six sources told Reuters that this move comes amid worsening ties between the two countries, creating an opportunity for China to expand its own medical visa offerings.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc