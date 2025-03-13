Your car may be your pride and joy so you’ll put a lot of time and money into looking after it, right? Most people do, especially when they are proud of being able to buy their car themselves. When it comes to a business car, however, it’s a different kind of pride. Your business has elevated itself to a position where you can now either offer company cars to your employees or you can drive one for yourself.
This is where you need to make it look as amazing as possible. Upgrading from regular plates to private plates to showcase your business name or making your car stand out with a paint job in your brand colours are just two of the ways that you can make sure that your car stands out. Your company card needs to reflect your business, so therefore there should be a cohesive and smooth branding effort from your business logo on the website to what your car looks like.With a little time and effort, you can make your car stand out, and here's how you can do it.
- Contrast your car with roof painting. If you have a standard black car for your company car, then you could always change the roof colour to match your branding colours. It's always a good idea to paint the roof a different colour than the rest of the car because it adds that much more visual appeal. It's really going to stand out on the road and people will take notice, especially if you have your brand logo stamped on the top. It's not going to be very long for you to figure out what colours you should go with either, because you'll need to match your company colours.
- Upgrade the wheels and the tyres. The tires and the wheels of your car are there to keep it functional, but you also want to make it look good. You can put a little effort into these, and the first effort you should take is taking it to a mechanic to make it roadworthy. If you've bought the company car second hand, getting the tyres switched out for brand new ones is just good sense, especially if you plan to put a lot of mileage out on the roads.
- Get those private plates. If your company car is going to stand out then you want it to be easy and private plates can do that. You can register these private plates when you first buy the car and it can match the rest of the colour scheme of the inside and the outside of your car, too. As long as you're willing to put a little bit of money and effort into it, private plates can be extremely fun to play around with.
- Consider an exterior wrap. If you don't want to repaint a second hand car as your company car, you could always add an exterior wrap. Or you can use vinyl to pop your brand on the sides and the doors. You will be a company advertisement moving along the road every moment you're outside, people will consciously and subconsciously notice your car and therefore notice your brand.