Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022: Gardening as a community helps improve mental health

The Royal Horticultural Society has been promoting gardening the planet friendly way, writes Rashmita Solanki.

Plastic-free gardening is good for the environment (Picture credit: Picture credit: Royal Horticulture Society)

By: Rashmita Solanki

THE Hampton Court Palace grounds turn into a gardeners’ delight early July every year. The garden festival is attended by celebrity gardeners along with the general public of all ages. It is an amalgamation of old and young, professional and amateur gardeners all gathered to enjoy what the festival has to offer.

This year, what caught my eye were the allotments. They all featured some sort of upcycling and reusing of materials found locally. For example, a wooden pallet was made into a bench and some wood from old sheds were formed into a beautiful partition between plants and flowers. It showed that using reclaimed materials can help to keep costs down and also help the environment, while being useful all at the same time.

Gardening Image
Looking after the soil while gardening is also a key aspect. (Picture credit: Royal Horticulture Society)

The allotments highlighted the fact that gardening as a community helps promote well-being and improves mental health as well as producing fruits and vegetables that can be enjoyed by the community.

Thoughtfully planting plants was another feature that was showcased by many of the allotments. For example, growing vegetables and fruits vertically as well as horizontally to make the most of the space available in a small allotment or garden.

Gardening Image
A garden with colourful flowers can be a big inspiration for gardeners. (Picture credit: Royal Horticulture Society)

The Royal Horticultural Society has been promoting gardening the planet-friendly way. Trying to help gardeners impact the environment in positive ways by controlling water usage, using peat free fertilisers and also planting plants to help pollinators who have lost so much of their native habitats.

Gardeners can also help by planting more trees where possible and by making their own compost from their garden and kitchen waste. Most of this is quite easily done and you would be doing your bit for a healthier planet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM; Nadhim Zahawi and…
News
‘The Kite Runner’ author Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as transgender, he says ‘never been…
INDIA
Hindu decoration of 10 Downing Street! Anand Mahindra’s meme on UK’s politics amuses internet users
News
Priti Patel skips Home Affairs Committee hearing over Rwanda plan
News
Does UK’s favourite hot beverage – tea – raise your risk of Blood Clots?
News
Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race
UK
Top civil service union demands inquiry into racism in Cabinet Office
News
UK PM Boris Johnson insists leaving with ‘head held high’
News
The eight contenders battling to replace Boris Johnson as next prime minister
News
Here’s how Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth hammered anxiety
News
Mo Farah: Would a child be deported if trafficked to the UK today?
UK
Rivals, Johnson’s loyalists launch frontal attack on Sunak as Conservative leadership race hots…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Emmy nominations 2022: Here’s what you need to know about…
Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next…
‘The Kite Runner’ author Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as…
Hindu decoration of 10 Downing Street! Anand Mahindra’s meme on…
RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022: Gardening as a…
Arjun Rampal: Daring to be dramatically different