  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment

The Hundred, different from other English cricket competitions, features eight newly created city-based teams, each with men’s and women’s squads.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who became co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham in 2020, have overseen the club’s promotion to the Football League. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

GLAMORGAN has confirmed that they have approached Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney about expanding their investment in British sports.

The duo, currently involved in football, have been asked to consider taking a stake in the Welsh Fire, one of the teams in the Hundred cricket competition.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is offering 49 per cent of each Hundred team to new investors, while the remaining 51 percent is held by the host venues.

The Hundred, different from other English cricket competitions, features eight newly created city-based teams, each with men’s and women’s squads.

The Welsh Fire operates from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the home ground of Glamorgan.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who became co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham in 2020, have overseen the club’s promotion to the Football League. Their involvement in Wrexham has been documented in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.

Glamorgan’s chief executive, Dan Cherry, confirmed that contact had been made with the Hollywood duo. “It is a feasible option,” Cherry told ESPNCricinfo. “There’s not been anything substantial come back yet, but we’re in the process, and they’ll certainly be included in any process going forward. All bids and offers will be interesting to us.”

Cherry emphasised the interest generated by the pair’s success at Wrexham but cautioned that it may not necessarily be the right fit for Glamorgan. “It’s been fantastic for football in North Wales, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right option for us. If they’re interested in talking, it’s an exciting proposition.”

He added that the club is seeking the right partner who will support and improve the team without taking over. “We want a true partner that can add value. We’re not looking to lose control or sell our soul.”

In July, the ECB confirmed talks with Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners about acquiring stakes in the Hundred. The IPL has transformed the global cricket landscape, offering players lucrative careers outside of traditional five-day Test matches.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to offer record £6.04 million prize money
Sports

Confident Bangladesh set to face India in Test series
Sports

Livingstone’s all-round show levels T20 series against Australia
Sports

Head, Zampa lead Australia to 28-run win over England in 1st T20
HEADLINE STORY

Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to first Test win in England in a decade
Sports

Rishabh Pant returns to India’s Test squad for Bangladesh series
Sports

Sri Lanka near Test victory over England after Nissanka’s knock
HEADLINE STORY

Moeen Ali retires from international cricket
Sports

Ollie Pope’s ton puts England in strong position against Sri Lanka
Sports

England seek clarity on Pakistan tour after reports of venue changes
HEADLINE STORY

Root hits record 34th Test century, eyes more runs
Sports

Atkinson’s ton powers England before bowlers strike against Sri Lanka
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Reynolds, McElhenney Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment
UK redirects Rwanda plan cash to combat people smuggling
US diplomat condemns racist attacks on Indian Americans
Sadiq Khan proposes traffic ban for Oxford Street transformation
Women's T20 World Cup Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to offer record £6.04 million…
digestive issues Study links digestive issues to 76 per cent higher Parkinson’s…