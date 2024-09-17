Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment

The Hundred, different from other English cricket competitions, features eight newly created city-based teams, each with men’s and women’s squads.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who became co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham in 2020, have overseen the club’s promotion to the Football League. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

GLAMORGAN has confirmed that they have approached Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney about expanding their investment in British sports.

The duo, currently involved in football, have been asked to consider taking a stake in the Welsh Fire, one of the teams in the Hundred cricket competition.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is offering 49 per cent of each Hundred team to new investors, while the remaining 51 percent is held by the host venues.

The Hundred, different from other English cricket competitions, features eight newly created city-based teams, each with men’s and women’s squads.

The Welsh Fire operates from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the home ground of Glamorgan.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who became co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham in 2020, have overseen the club’s promotion to the Football League. Their involvement in Wrexham has been documented in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.

Glamorgan’s chief executive, Dan Cherry, confirmed that contact had been made with the Hollywood duo. “It is a feasible option,” Cherry told ESPNCricinfo. “There’s not been anything substantial come back yet, but we’re in the process, and they’ll certainly be included in any process going forward. All bids and offers will be interesting to us.”

Cherry emphasised the interest generated by the pair’s success at Wrexham but cautioned that it may not necessarily be the right fit for Glamorgan. “It’s been fantastic for football in North Wales, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right option for us. If they’re interested in talking, it’s an exciting proposition.”

He added that the club is seeking the right partner who will support and improve the team without taking over. “We want a true partner that can add value. We’re not looking to lose control or sell our soul.”

In July, the ECB confirmed talks with Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners about acquiring stakes in the Hundred. The IPL has transformed the global cricket landscape, offering players lucrative careers outside of traditional five-day Test matches.

(With inputs from AFP)