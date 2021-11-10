Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Entertainment

Reports: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 set against the backdrop of Article 370 in Kashmir

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham is one of the most successful film franchises of Bollywood. The franchise has seen the release of two films so far – Singham (2011) and Singham 2 (2014) – and both films did phenomenally well at the box office. The actor-director duo is now coming together to roll out the third installment of the series titled Singham 3.

Now, some interesting details have emerged on the much-awaited film. A leading entertainment portal reports that Singham 3 is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had been contemplating on multiple ideas for making Singham 3 and they have finally zeroed in on a subject that’s not just hard-hitting but also relevant. The third instalment of Singham will be set in Kashmir against the backdrop of Article 370 being revoked by the Government of India. It will take references from true events and also showcase how this move of the government has shaken the terror outfits,” a source working on the project informed the publication.

In Rohit Shetty’s latest film Sooryavanshi, there is a reference to this in one of the dialogues where some cops talk about how the abrogation of Article 370 has resulted in putting a barrier on the entry of terrorists in Kashmir. “It is this thought which will be taken forward in Singham 3 with Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) leading from the front,” added the source.

Filming will take place at real locations in Kashmir. The team is looking at beginning production in September 2022. “It is going to be an Independence Day 2023 release on the big screen. Like always, Shetty will shoot the film in a quick span at Kashmir, Delhi and Goa,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

