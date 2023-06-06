Report: Shekhar Kapur to direct ‘Masoom’ sequel

Kapur last helmed the British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to a report, well-known filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is planning a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom, which starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles.

Written by the legendary lyricist and screenwriter Gulzar, Masoom was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman And Child.

It revolved around a happily married couple and their two daughters whose lives take an unexpected turn when a boy, who is the man’s son from an earlier affair, enters their lives. The film garnered good critical acclaim and commercial success at the domestic box office and also fetched several Filmfare Awards.

While the news about Kapur currently working on a sequel to the film has been confirmed by a leading publication, details on the plot and cast are still under wraps. The publication further reports that the filmmaker is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Kapur last helmed the British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It? The film featured an ensemble cast of actors Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, and Shabana Azmi. It opened the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022.

Kapur is also known for helming such notable films as Bandit Queen, the British biographical drama Elizabeth for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar.

