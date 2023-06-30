Website Logo
  • Friday, June 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Hinduja firm’s bid for Reliance Capital gets lenders’ nod

IndusInd International Holdings has offered £930m to acquire the firm once controlled by Anil Ambani

Indian tycoon Anil Ambani who once controlled Reliance Capital (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RELIANCE CAPTAIL’S lenders have overwhelmingly approved a proposal from Hinduja Group to acquire the bankrupt financial services company once led by Indian tycoon Anil Ambani.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the investment arm of the London-based Hinduja family business empire, offered Rs 96.61 billion (£930 million) for Reliance Capital in the second round of auction under the insolvency process. It was supported by 99.6 per cent of the creditors as the voting concluded on Thursday (28).

Reliance Capital’s administrator will submit the resolution plan to the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) next week, Business Standard reported citing sources.

The proposed acquisition will hinge on the Supreme Court’s ruling on a case brought by the Gujarat-based Torrent Investments which objected to the second auction.

India’s banking regulator in November last year sent Reliance Capital to administration citing governance concerns, after the company defaulted on servicing its debt of Rs 240 bn (£2.31 bn).

In the first auction held in December, Torrent emerged as the top bidder with an offer of Rs 86.40 bn (£830m). But IIHL entered the picture after the auction, offering Rs 90 bn (£860m), leading to a second round of bidding, a move Torrent opposed. But an appellate tribunal and the Supreme Court refused to stay the process. IIHL was the only bidder in the second auction held on April 26 this year.

If the Hinduja firm’s resolution plan goes through, it will mean the lenders will recover nearly Rs 102 bn (£980m), including the nearly Rs 5 bn (£48m) on Reliance Capital’s books. The recovery, however, would be lower than the company’s liquidation value, estimated between Rs 125 bn (£1.20 bn) and Rs 130 bn (£1.25 bn).

Reliance Capital, a core investment company, has 20 units, including Reliance Nippon General Insurance and a 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Reliance Securities is a part of the company which also owns 20 per cent of the Indian Commodity Exchange.

Reliance Capital shares hit its five per cent upper circuit on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday (30), closing the day at Rs 9.36 (9p), down from its lifetime high of Rs 2,926 (£28.10) reached in January 2008.

Hinduja Group is an established player in India’s finance sector through its non-banking financial services company Hinduja Leyland Finance. It also holds a stake in IndusInd Bank.al on November 30 last year

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
No commitments on immigration in trade talks with India: UK
UK
Boohoo raises ‘serious concerns’ over firing and rehiring of Revolution Beauty executives
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka targets 30 per cent haircut for dollar bonds
INTERNATIONAL
Diageo ends partnership with Diddy amid accusations of neglect and racism
Business
Development banks have to find £157bn towards climate fund
Business
Relief for farmers as monsoon to cover whole of India by weekend
Business
Deal or no deal, UK must trade with India: Dominic Johnson
INDIA
India flags ‘antitrust concerns with Air India, Vistara merger’
Business
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani bring renowned British restaurant chain Pret A Manger to…
HEADLINE STORY
Dominic Johnson: UK-India FTA should include strong investment protections
SRI LANKA
Debt restructuring: Sri Lanka to close financial markets for five days
UK
Four in ten of all fines for late tax filing target low-income earners
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW