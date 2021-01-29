Release date of Sesh Adivi starrer Major announced - EasternEye
Release date of Sesh Adivi starrer Major announced


Major poster (Photo from Sesh Adivi's Instagram)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Sesh Adivi has been a part of many Telugu movies, and now, he is all set to star in the bilingual movie Major which is shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and today, the makers have announced the release date of the film.

Sesh Adivi took to Instagram to announce the release date. He posted a poster and captioned it as, “The power of courage. #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty on 2 July, 2021 WORLDWIDE #MajorOnJuly2 @sobhitad @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin @gmbents @urstrulyMahesh @AplusSMovies @sashikirantikka @vivekkrishnani @majorthefilm.”

 



Directed by Sashi Karan Tikka, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles.

In December last year, on Adivi’s birthday, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of the film. The actor had posted, “The Journey BEGINS. Here is the #MajorFirstLook #MajorTheFilm is a Hindi Telugu bilingual 🙂 Inspired by the LIFE of India’s son. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan THEATERS. SUMMER. 2021. @sobhitad @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin @gmbents @urstrulyMahesh @AplusSMovies @sashikirantikka @vivekkrishnani @majorthefilm.”

 



Talking about other projects of Sesh, Sobhita and Saiee, Adivi has Goodachari 2 lined-up which is a sequel to his 2018 release Goodachari and Dhulipala has her kitty full with movies like Ponniyin Selvan, Kurup, and Sitara. Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her debut with Dabangg 3, has Ghani in her kitty.










