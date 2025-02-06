Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rekesh Chauhan brings Indian classical-jazz fusion to Liverpool International Jazz Festival

The multi-award-winning music maestro will join top tabla player Kousic Sen for the concert

Rekesh Chauhan brings Indian classical-jazz fusion to Liverpool International Jazz Festival

Rekesh Chauhan

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirFeb 06, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

ALTHOUGH he is an accomplished composer, British pianist Rekesh Chauhan BEM is at his very best in front of a live audience.

The multi-award-winning music maestro joins top tabla player Kousic Sen for a concert at this year’s Liverpool International Jazz Festival, taking place at The Capstone Theatre in Liverpool on February 22. The versatile duo will explore the dynamic intersection of Indian classical music and jazz in the culturally rich Beyond Roots show.

Eastern Eye caught up with the master pianist to discuss his love for live performance and forthcoming show.

How much does live performance mean to you personally?

The spontaneity and energy of being in the moment make each concert unique. I find immense joy in connecting with the audience, and it’s incredibly rewarding when people share how the music has had a positive impact on them. Knowing that a performance can touch someone’s life makes every moment on stage even more meaningful.

What has been your most memorable concert?

There have been quite a few – from performing with Shankar Mahadevan to playing at the Royal Albert Hall and even recording a live concert at Symphony Hall. All of these moments have been incredibly special.

Tell us about your Liverpool International Jazz Festival show in February.

This concert will mark the beginning of performances celebrating the 10-year anniversary of my debut album Beyond Roots – an album of classical ragas performed on the piano, produced by the brilliant arts organisation Milap. The album was recorded in Liverpool, so it is fitting that the celebrations begin there. I will be joined by tabla maestro Kousic Sen ji, who also performed on the album. Over the years, I have collaborated with larger ensembles to create a bigger sound for audiences, so I’m delighted to return to the pure form of classical ragas on the piano for this festival.

How do you feel being on stage in front of a live audience?

Most often, I am introducing a style of music to an audience that may be hearing it for the first time. So, I feel a responsibility to strike the right balance – staying true to tradition while also introducing my vision for the future of the music. My TEDx talk, The Future of Music (available on YouTube), explores this idea – music is constantly evolving, and it’s always exciting to discover new ways to communicate ideas.

How highly do you rate your fellow musician, Kousic Sen, for this show?

Kousic Sen ji is one of the most brilliant tabla players out there. He comes from a rich musical heritage and is a true virtuoso of his art form. We have been performing together for many years, and I’m fortunate to have him as a mentor.

Do you ever get nervous before an important live performance?

Absolutely. There have certainly been some nerve-racking moments – performing alongside legends like Javed Akhtar or knowing that Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is in the audience!

What are your plans for 2025?

It’s been a packed few years, and I’m glad to be back in the studio working on new music. The productions I scored during the pandemic explored the connection between mental health and music, and they really resonated with audiences. Music can have a profound positive impact, so I am determined to continue my work in this space. Keep an eye on my Instagram (@rekeshchauhan) for updates.

What inspires you as a live performer?

I am inspired by the audience – an artist draws energy from the audience, which in turn inspires the music. That exchange is what creates the magic.

You are a versatile artist, but which genre do you prefer?

I have enjoyed performing across different genres, but my heart belongs to classical music.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

I would love to compose for film, creating emotive scores that bring stories to life. Having worked on music for theatre productions, writing for film feels like a natural progression – blending my passion for storytelling with the power of orchestral music.

Why should we all come to your upcoming concert in February?

I will be offering a taste of India through the lens of Britain, taking the audience on a journey through folk, pop, and ragas – with a touch of nostalgia along the way. This will be a special moment to experience the music of ancient India in a city that gave the world The Beatles – a full-circle moment!

Milap and LIJF 2025 presents Beyond Roots, The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, Creative Campus, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool L6 1HP on February 22, 1pm. capstone.hope.ac.uk

liverpool international jazz festivalkousic senindian classical-jazz fusionrekesh chauhan

Related News

Netflix’s 'Apple Cider Vinegar' exposes influencer who faked illness for fame and fortune
Entertainment

Netflix’s 'Apple Cider Vinegar' exposes influencer who faked illness for fame and fortune

How Gen Z is shaping the future of work with 'micro-retirement'
Lifestyle

How Gen Z is shaping the future of work with 'micro-retirement'

Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi: Reviewers call movie a mixed bag of thrills and missed opportunities
Entertainment

Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi: Reviewers call movie a mixed bag of thrills and missed opportunities

Victims’ families seek names of doctors who treated Nottingham attacker
News

Victims’ families seek names of doctors who treated Nottingham attacker

More For You

Black Sabbath announces final show

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater

Getty Images

Black Sabbath announces final show in Birmingham with metal legends

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are set to reunite for their final concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5, marking the end of a legendary era in heavy metal history. The event, titled Back to the Beginning, will feature the band’s original lineup—Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—reuniting for the first time in 20 years.

The reunion concert is not just a farewell to the band’s iconic legacy but also a fundraiser for important causes. Proceeds from the show will benefit Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice. A star-studded lineup will join Black Sabbath for this once-in-a-lifetime performance, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, and many more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message

Kylie Minogue shares a heartfelt message on World Cancer Day, inspiring awareness and resilience

Getty Images

Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message

“February 4 is World Cancer Day,” she wrote. “I’m sending all my love and support to anyone and everyone affected by cancer and want to offer a gentle reminder… If you or anyone you know has concerns, make an appointment to see your healthcare provider. And if it’s time for your check-ups, you know what to do!” She signed off with a heart emoji and her signature “X.”

Minogue’s journey with cancer began in May 2005 when she was diagnosed at 36. Just days later, she underwent a lumpectomy and began chemotherapy, which she later described as “experiencing a nuclear bomb.” Though declared cancer-free in 2006, she has spoken openly about the huge impact of the experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ed Sheeran joins AR Rahman for epic jam session in Chennai ahead of concert

Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman share a special moment ahead of Sheeran’s concert in Chennai

Instagram/arrameen

Ed Sheeran joins AR Rahman for epic jam session in Chennai ahead of concert

British pop icon Ed Sheeran, in the midst of his six-city India tour, made a special stop at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai ahead of his concert on February 5. The two musical powerhouses came together for an impromptu jam session, with Sheeran performing his chart-topping hit Perfect alongside Rahman’s choir, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Rahman shared snapshots of their meeting on Instagram, including a cosy photo of himself, Sheeran, and his son AR Ameen lounging on a couch. Another image captured Rahman at his music console while Sheeran snapped a picture of the legendary composer. Rahman’s caption, cheekily crediting Sheeran for the “beautiful photos,” set social media ablaze with fans hoping for a future collaboration.


Keep ReadingShow less
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' breaks records on Netflix, stuns global audiences

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna light up the stage at the Pushpa 2 promotion event

Getty Images

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' breaks records on Netflix, stuns global audiences

Just four days after its Netflix release, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded) has become a global sensation, breaking records and sparking conversations worldwide. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, the Telugu action-drama has climbed to the number-one spot in seven countries and secured second place in Netflix’s global Non-English Movies category with 5.8 million views. Its high-octane action and Allu Arjun’s performance have left international audiences hooked.

The film’s mix of intense action, drama, and cultural flair has struck a chord with audiences well beyond India. One scene that has taken the internet by storm is the Jathara sequence, where Allu Arjun, draped in a saree, delivers a powerful dance before launching into an adrenaline-pumping fight. This merge of bold cultural flair and high-energy action has become the talk of the globe, with audiences both awed by its audacity and questioning its over-the-top execution. While some praised its creativity, calling it “better than modern US movies,” others questioned its physics-defying stunts, with comments like, “How does he fly so high without wings?”

Keep ReadingShow less
Marvel’s Fantastic Four teaser transports fans to the 1960s in a daring new take

Marvel fans react to a puzzling sound choice in the first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Instagram/fantasticfour

Marvel’s Fantastic Four teaser transports fans to the 1960s in a daring new take

Marvel’s first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fans buzzing, not just about the iconic superhero team, but about the film’s decision to root itself firmly in the 1960s. The 20-second clip, devoid of the main cast, offers a glimpse into a bygone era, with a group of children rushing to a storefront to watch the Fantastic Four’s space shuttle launch on a vintage television. This period-piece approach sets the stage for a fresh take on Marvel’s first family, blending retro aesthetics with the cosmic origins of the team.

The teaser’s 1960s setting is a deliberate departure from previous adaptations, which have struggled to capture the essence of the original comics. By anchoring the story in the decade of the Fantastic Four’s creation, Marvel seems to be paying homage to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s groundbreaking work. The choice also opens up intriguing narrative possibilities, such as exploring how the team’s emergence impacts a world on the brink of the space race and cultural revolution.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc