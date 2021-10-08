Regional security, economic cooperation figure in US-Pakistan talks

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN and the US discussed regional security issues and bilateral economic cooperation as American deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman visited Islamabad.

She held talks with Pakistan’s national security advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Friday (8) but no official statement was issued after the meeting.

According to Radio Pakistan, both sides discussed economic cooperation and the regional security situation in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

In his talks with Sherman, Yusuf said the world must maintain contacts with the interim government in Afghanistan.

Sherman arrived in Islamabad from New Delhi on Thursday (7) on a two-day visit which follows a recent meeting between Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly.

“We look forward to reinforcing a balanced Pakistan-US relationship that is anchored in mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas including security, trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity,” Pakistan’s foreign office said.

(PTI)