Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Regina Cassandra to star in ZEE5’s series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Regina Cassandra (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next original series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, headlined by actor Regina Cassandra.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Cassandra.

The 32-year-old actor, known for films such as Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Mughizh, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, said playing a cop in the series turned out to be a surreal experience for her.

“This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform,” Cassandra said in a statement.

Shot in Meghalaya, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is inspired by true events and highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication of officers in uniform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, said they believe in narrating stories that are real and relevant and connect with Indians. “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke has a powerful narrative of India’s IPS officers who serve the nation selflessly and put their lives at risk while doing so. As a consumer-first brand, we are continuously working towards putting forth a diversified content slate that transcends cultures, geographies, and languages, and this is just another step in that direction,” Kalra said.

Also featuring Barun Sobti, Mita Vashisht, and Sumit Vyas, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gets shoutout from BFI curator, see how Gangubai Kathiawadi star reacted
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides against taking up small roles even if a hefty paycheque is offered:…
NEWS
Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat respond to claims they are used…
TELEVISION
Samantha not walking out of Citadel over health issues, set to shoot with Varun Dhawan…
NEWS
‘Hey Ram’ was my way of saying sorry to my Bapu: Kamal Haasan tells Rahul…
NEWS
Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of new apparel brand Force IX
Lata
Lata Mangeshkar features on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘200 Best Singers of All…
Entertainment
Pakistani singer hints Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from song he released 26 years…
NEWS
Pushpa: The Rise on its way to becoming the most loved Russian dubbed…
FILM
Fans trend ‘saal nahi Salaar hoge’ announcing 2023 as the year of Salaar
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan welcomes 2023 by flaunting 8-pack abs leaving fans in awe of…
NEWS
Fawad Khan on the possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt release in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW